Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Bryan McClendon and Oregon Players Discuss Alamo Bowl Loss to Oklahoma

    Hear from the Ducks following Wednesday night's game.
    Author:

    Oregon Ducks Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon and players met with the media following a 47-32 loss to Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

    Topics covered include:

    -Injury updates

    -Bouncing back in the second half 

    -Anthony Brown 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Bryan McCledon Alamo 1
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Bryan McClendon and Oregon Players Discuss Alamo Bowl Performance

    Hear from the Ducks following Wednesday night's game

    Bryan McClendon Alamo 2
    Play
    Football

    Bryan McClendon Provides Injury Updates Following Alamo Bowl

    The latest on the Oregon injury front heading into the offseason

    Kenndy Brooks Alamo Bowl
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Falls to Oklahoma 47-32 in 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl

    The Ducks' third-quarter offensive spurt wasn't enough to propel the Ducks to victory

    You may also like:

    Bryan McClendon updates injuries following Alamo Bowl 

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Bryan McCledon Alamo 1
    Football

    WATCH: Bryan McClendon and Oregon Players Discuss Alamo Bowl Performance

    15 seconds ago
    Bryan McClendon Alamo 2
    Football

    Bryan McClendon Provides Injury Updates Following Alamo Bowl

    12 minutes ago
    Kenndy Brooks Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Oregon Falls to Oklahoma 47-32 in 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl

    12 hours ago
    Ole Miss Football Helmet
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon Expected to Hire Wilson Love as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

    14 hours ago
    verone-mckinley-alamo-bowl-unis
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl

    17 hours ago
    pat-fields-oklahoma
    Football

    Oklahoma Defensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon in Valero Alamo Bowl

    20 hours ago
    Popo Aumavae Stony Brook
    Football

    Oregon DL Popo Aumavae Announces Return for 2022 Season

    20 hours ago
    caleb-williams-oklahoma
    Football

    Oklahoma Offensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon in Alamo Bowl

    23 hours ago