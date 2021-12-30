WATCH: Bryan McClendon and Oregon Players Discuss Alamo Bowl Performance

Publish date:
WATCH: Bryan McClendon and Oregon Players Discuss Alamo Bowl Loss to Oklahoma
Hear from the Ducks following Wednesday night's game.
Oregon Ducks Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon and players met with the media following a 47-32 loss to Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
Topics covered include:
-Injury updates
-Bouncing back in the second half
-Anthony Brown
Bryan McClendon Provides Injury Updates Following Alamo Bowl
The latest on the Oregon injury front heading into the offseason
Oregon Falls to Oklahoma 47-32 in 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl
The Ducks' third-quarter offensive spurt wasn't enough to propel the Ducks to victory
Bryan McClendon updates injuries following Alamo Bowl
