    • November 18, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates Ahead of Utah

    The Ducks had one of their more physical practices of the week on Wednesday as they continue preparing for Utah.
    Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with reporters on Wednesday to update the progress his team has been making as the Ducks prepare to face Utah with major college football playoff implications.

    Cristobal spoke about numerous topics:

    -Mycah Pittman

    -The return game

    -Jackson LaDuke's progress

    -What makes Utah QB Cameron Rising so effective

    ROUNDTABLE: Predicting the final score of No. 3 Oregon vs. Utah

