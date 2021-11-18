WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates Ahead of Utah
Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with reporters on Wednesday to update the progress his team has been making as the Ducks prepare to face Utah with major college football playoff implications.
Cristobal spoke about numerous topics:
-Mycah Pittman
-The return game
-Jackson LaDuke's progress
-What makes Utah QB Cameron Rising so effective
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates Ahead of Utah
The latest on Oregon's preparations before the team takes a big road trip
Takeaways from Oregon's Blowout Loss to BYU in the Phil Knight Invitational
What went wrong for the Ducks in Portland?
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah
Our team of writers gives their final score predictions for this week's game
You may also like:
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting the final score of No. 3 Oregon vs. Utah
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE