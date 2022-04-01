Skip to main content

WATCH: Oregon Linebacker Jackson LaDuke Talks Install in Spring Football

Checking in with an emerging member of Jake Long's linebacker corps.

Sophomore linebacker Jackson LaDuke meets with reporters following Oregon Football's fourth spring practice in Eugene.

LaDuke has battled injuries since arriving in Eugene as a talented recruit in the Ducks' 2020 signing class. He appeared to be on track for his comeback last year towards the end of the season but revealed that he was battling COVID. 

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

