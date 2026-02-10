Bryce Boettcher Addresses Viral Senior Bowl Scuffle Before NFL Draft

One of the most unique prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher has wasted little time grabbing attention with his competitive spirit and and tenacious tackling.

At the Senior Bowl, Boettcher led all players with 10 tackles - five more than anyone else - cementing his presence on the national stage. Scouts and NFL general managers also noticed a viral moment before the game, showcasing the intensity Boettcher brings to every rep.

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Boettcher breaks down what happened in that Senior Bowl scuffle.

Bryce Boettcher Addresses Viral Senior Bowl Scuffle

During a warm up drill where Tennessee senior running back Star Thomas ran the ball up the middle, Boettcher hustled from the left and connected with Thomas for a shoulder check. After the play, Boettcher extended a hand to help Thomas up, but Thomas swung at him. The two exchanged pushes until the scuffle was broken up.

"At Oregon, when we warm up pre-game for a game, we hit each other - Obviously, we don't tackle, but we 'thud' just to warm up the pads a little bit," Boettcher told Amaranthus.

"That was my first rep in, so I 'thudded' him, thinking we're warming up. He wasn't quite ready. So obviously he fell to the ground and didn't like that too much. He had some words and some fists being thrown about that. But it is what it is. That's football," Boettcher said.

When asked if there was a resolution between the two, Boettcher shrugged with a smile.

"Oh, no, no. We wanted to fight each other for sure. But it was time for it was time to play the game," Boettcher said.

The reaction online was largely positive, introducing many NFL fans to Boettcher’s fiery persona. He noted he “stays out of the comments” and paid little attention to the buzz.

The Senior Bowl was a triumph for Boettcher on multiple fronts. In Mobile, Alabama, he met with all 32 NFL teams in what he described as "speed dating." His performance included a standout rep in which he plowed through Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton during a pass protection drill, further boosting his draft stock. Analysts at NFL.com and ESPN recognized him as one of the event’s biggest risers.

"I play physical. I'm not trying to hurt my teammates or anything," Boettcher said.

Underdog Story Made For The Big Screen

Boettcher’s rise is rooted in loyalty, grit, and pure passion. Beginning his Oregon football and baseball career as a walk-on, he had no scholarship, no NIL money... just a love for the game and the hometown team he grew up cheering for. His story is cinematic in scope.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He became the first Duck to win the 2024 Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the nation’s most outstanding player who began as a walk-on. From that initial 2022 walk-on season to a career-high performance that led the Big Ten in tackles in 2025, Boettcher has carved out a legacy that runs deep in Eugene.

The 6-foot-2, 132-pound Boettcher knows the work is far from over as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft. He is training to become a "track star" for the Combine, aiming to showcase his full athletic ceiling. Early projections from his agent suggest a 4th- or 5th-round selection, but Boettcher remains focused.

"The draft process never ends until your name gets called," Boettcher said.

There is a chance that Boettcher still gets to play for a team who grew up cheering for: the Seattle Seahawks.

"I've never been to an NFL game, actually, which is crazy. I grew up a Seahawks fan just because they were closest to Oregon," Boettcher said.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) poses for a photo head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Boettcher is also unique as a a dual-sport athlete who also starred for Oregon baseball and was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2024. His focus is solely on football as his trains for the NFL Draft. Oregon Ducks on SI spoke to Boettcher in depth about the MLB, more on that later.

Training in Fort Lauderdale with XPE Sports, Boettcher is also with another NFL Draft prospect from the Ducks: cornerback Jadon Canady. Next up is the NFL Combine on Thursday, February 27th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Then, Boettcher will participate in Oregon's Pro Day in Eugene in March.

Boettcher led the Big Ten with 136 total tackles, good for the most for a Duck since Mark Kearns recorded 131 in 1989 and ranking as the eighth-highest single-season tackle total in Oregon history. From walk-on to standout leader, Bryce Boettcher is on a mission to make his mark in the NFL, proving that relentless effort, toughness, and loyalty can turn dreams into reality.