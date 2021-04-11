WATCH: Oregon Secondary Coach Marcel Yates Speaks on Safeties in 2021

Yates will get to work with a talented group of safeties, led by Verone McKinley and Jamal Hill.

Marcel Yates is entering his first season as a coach in Eugene after serving as the defensive backs coach at Cal.

The safety group will be interesting to watch in 2021, as the Ducks lose upperclassman Nick Pickett and return proven production in Verone McKinley and Jamal Hill.

McKinley now becomes the leader of the secondary and Hill flashed toward the end of the season--snagging a crucial interception against USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The Ducks also welcome talented freshmen in Daymon David and Jeffrey Bassa. David saw his stock rise toward the end of his recruitment and is a big hitter in the secondary.

Bassa is a larger defensive back at 6'2" and is incredibly athletic, adding more value as a kick returner on special teams in high school.

