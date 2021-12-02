WATCH: Noah Sewell Unveils House Tour of Storytelling Home With Duck Legends

Oregon continues to push the envelope in the name, image and likeness era.

The name, image and likeness era of college athletics may still be in its infancy, but we've already seen college athletes across the country partner with companies and agencies in unique ways to build and promote their brands.

Last week here in Eugene, Division Street Inc. unveiled a new property that was the first of its kind: a storytelling home designed by Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell that allows Duck fans to get to know him better by staying at the property, which showcases him as both an athlete and an individual.

"People who know me best know that I’m all about family,” Sewell said. “As I thought about ways to let fans get to know me better, the idea of a home and all that represents really stuck with me."

Sewell is the first of numerous Oregon athletes expected to participate in hosting the property, putting their own unique touches on the property to help fans connect with them. For example, in the "Stay at Noah's" version of the property, fans can find various pieces of sports memorabilia scattered throughout the home.

You'll find jerseys from Sewell's playing days at both Oregon, where he's earned numerous distinctions and honors, as well as his time at Oregon High School in his native Utah, where he developed into a U.S. Army All American linebacker en route to a 5A State title his senior year.

There are some rules to abide by for those who book a stay, as Sewell clearly lays out in the below video.

"I had an amazing time working on the design of the house to fill it with things that represent my life, my passions and my love of family," he said. "I hope all the guests that come through enjoy the experience staying there as much as I enjoyed designing it."

The property is incredibly detailed, and Sewell really put his own stamp on it, even including a pantry that's stocked with his favorite snacks.

In new exclusive video released Thursday, fans can get a more complete view of what the property looks like both inside and out, with a tour that features Duck legends Dennis Dixon, Dan Fouts, and Tinker Hatfield.

The storytelling home is the latest example of Division Street's commitment to elevating the experience for Oregon athletes and utilizing the power of the University of Oregon alumni network to help promote Division Street’s initiatives.

Fans wishing to book a stay at Noah's can do so here. Bookings are available through January 31, 2022.

ROUNDTABLE: Final score predictions for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

