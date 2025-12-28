Multiple Oregon Ducks Coaches Following Tosh Lupoi To Cal

It's not just the players who are leaving the Oregon Ducks program. The new California Golden Bears head coach, current defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, will be bringing multiple colleagues from this season's staff from Eugene to Berkeley. While no on-field coaches are currently following Lupoi to Cal, the Golden Bears will have an Oregon influence as part of Lupoi's tenure.

Cal's new safeties coach Connor Boyd, defensive line/pass rush specialist coach Darrion Daniels, and tight ends coach/run game coordinator Steven Haunga were all analysts at Oregon under Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Zac Diles will be the Golden Bears' assistant director of player personnel after working at Oregon as the Ducks' director of high school scouting and recruiting.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive analyst Connor Boyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lupoi also hired other former staffers from Oregon: new quarterbacks coach Jordan Somerville, who was with the Ducks program from 2021-22 as an offensive analyst, and special teams coordinator Zach Tinkler, who was with Oregon for the 2022 season as special teams quality control and from 2024-25 as a special teams analyst.

Somerville has spent the last three seasons from 2022-25 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the assistant quarterbacks coach, working with Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will be working directly with Lupoi's star freshman, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The Hawaiian was a former Ducks commit before flipping to Cal.

As for Tinker, his role in 2025 in Berkeley will be as a special teams coordinator. Tinker was special teams quality control with Cal for the 2023 season in between his two stops with Oregon.

Dec 24, 2025; Honolulu, HI, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) scrambles for yards over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the second quarter at the Hawaii Bowl at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The future of the Golden Bears roster will have a heavy Ducks influence tied along with the leadership of general manager Ron Rivera and Lupoi. Rivera was a 1986 Super Bowl champion as a player with the Chicago Bears and a two-time NFL Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015 with the Carolina Panthers.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) drops back to throw a pass during the second half against Montana State Bobcats defensive end Zac Crews (36) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon Players Continue to Enter Transfer Portal

After the news of Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Novosad putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal, that marks eight players who will be leaving the school for different opportunities for more playing time.

Redshirt sophomore inside offensive lineman Lipe Moala

Sophomore safety Kingston Lopa

Senior cornerback Sione Laulea

Redshirt junior wide receiver Justius Lowe

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Solomon Davis

Sophomore cornerback Dakoda Fields

Senior cornerback Jahlil Florence

Novosad played in five games with the Ducks during his tenure, starting in 2023. He threw for only 99 passing yards on 12-for-15 completions. Novosad will remain with the team during the College Football Playoff run and have two years of college eligibility remaining.

The last Oregon starting quarterback to start and finish his college career in the Pacific Northwest for four full seasons was now the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert. Not the New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough, not Houston Gamblers' Anthony Brown of the United Football League, not Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, or Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel.

A sign of the different times throughout college football in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era.