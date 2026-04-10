Wyndham Clark Aiming For Oregon History At The Masters

Former Oregon Ducks golfer Wyndham Clark had a second round to remember at The 2026 Masters. Clark will enter the weekend at four shots under par. If Clark were to win this tournament, he would become the first ever former Duck to win the Green Jacket.

Wyndham Clark Playing Well Entering Weekend

Apr 10, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Wyndham Clark walks the seventh green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After two rounds, Wyndham Clark has a score of four shots under par at the 2026 Masters. Clark shot an even round of 72 in round one and then caught fire in round two on Friday.

“Competing at the Masters has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to chase the green jacket this year," Clark said per National Today.

In his second round, Clark birdied three of the first four holes. After his lone bogey on the 10th hole, Clark bounced back with back-to-back birdies on hole 15 and 16. He parred 17 and 18 to finish his round with a 68, four shots under.

This is the best start to a Masters Tournament in Clark’s career and he looks poised to have his highest all-time finish at this tournament. His previous best finish at The Masters was in 2025, when he tied for 46th place. He also played in 2024, missing the cut.

Clark has won one major win in his professional golf career. It was the 2023 US Open, which was held as Los Angeles Country Club. The player that Clark was battling for this US Open championship with Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy is currently the leader in this year’s Masters tournament after two rounds. Will Clark be in contention when the fourth round on Sunday rolls around at the historic Augusta National Golf Club?

Rory McIlroy Seeking Back-to-Back Masters’ Wins

Apr 10, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy walks on the seventh hole during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy is looking to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002 to win back-to-back Masters Tournaments. McIlroy won an epic Masters in 2025 by defeating Justin Rose in a playoff.

This win secured McIlroy’s place among the greatest golfers in history. He became just the sixth golfer even to win the career grand-slam. The career grand-slam is having wins in all of the four major golf tournaments: The Masters, US Open, Open Championship, and the PGA Championship.

The five others to achieve this feat are Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen. McIlroy has five major victories in his career. The major that he has won multiple times is the PGA Championship.

Wyndham Clark’s Oregon Career

Feb 21, 2026; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Wyndham Clark hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Wyndham Clark started is collegiate golf career with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He eventually transferred to Oregon in 2016. With the Ducks, Clark won the Pac-12 Conference championship and was named the GolfWeek Player of the Year.

He was also named the 2017 Pac-12 Player of the year, All-Pac-12 First-team, and a Ben Hogan Award Finalist. His season low score with Oregon was a 65 in the second round of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate.

After graduating Oregon in 2017, he turned professional.

Before The Masters tee'd off on Thursday, Oregon Golf posted on social media, wishing luck to Clark. Take a look at the post below.

"Part of tradition," the caption read. "Good luck Wyndham Clark."