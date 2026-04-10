This Masters Will Be Won By a Past Champion
AUGUSTA — Round 1 is in the books at the 90th Masters and familiar names are filling the first page of the leaderboard.
Defending champion Rory McIlroy schemed his way around Augusta National with a 67 that is tied for the lead with Sam Burns. Patrick Reed, playing with renewed vigor all year since leaving LIV Golf, shot 69 to sit in a tie for third with Kurt Kitayama and Jason Day. And Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1 with two green jackets already to his credit, opened with a 2-under 70.
That begs an answer to this Fact or Fiction from the on-site SI Golf staff in Augusta:
Fact or Fiction: This Masters Will Be Won By a Past Champion
Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer: FACT. I’m sticking with my pre-tournament pick of Scottie Scheffler. And he did nothing to disappoint today. Shooting 70 puts him right in the mix, lurking like he likes to do. And obviously we’ve got another past champion right there in Rory McIlroy.
John Pluym, SI.com Managing Editor: FACT. If I were a gambler, I'd put my money on Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed. All three managed to post red numbers on Thursday despite roller-coaster rounds. McIlroy looks locked in, and who wouldn't love to see him go back-to-back and win another green jacket? Better yet, who wouldn't love to see Rory and Scottie in the final group on Sunday? We can only hope.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: FICTION. As we stand now, this looks like a choice between McIlroy, Reed and Scheffler against the field. It’s hard to pick against the top two players in the world and Reed, who’s been feisty since defecting from LIV Golf. But the rest of board includes a lot of heat: major winners in Jason Day, Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose, plus guys like Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns, who are due for one. It’s close, but for now I’ll take the field over the current top-three jacket-winners.
Michael Rosenberg, SI Senior Writer: FACT. Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed and Scottie Scheffler are all in contention—and McIlroy and Scheffler are the two most likely winners. There is a long way to go, obviously. But I would be surprised if neither McIlroy or Scheffler is in the hunt on Sunday, and I like their chances at that point more than anybody else’s.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf Contributor: FICTION. Rory or probably Scottie will make this an Old Take Exposed, but Xander Schauffele, my pre-tournament prediction, is only three back. So is Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood is four back. I feel one of them will get it done.
John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor: FACT. If the betting shops put out a line on Past Masters Champions vs. The Field right now, the jacket owners might be a slight favorite. I will absolutely take Rory, Scottie and Reed in that bet (plus Garcia, Scott and Spieth, though all are long shots), especially at an Augusta National that will only get tougher every day.
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.
Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, “DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods” and “Tiger and Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry.” He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.
Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.
John Pluym is the managing editor for NFL and golf content at Sports Illustrated. A sports history buff, he joined SI in April 2022 after having spent 10 years at ESPN overseeing NFL coverage. Pluym has won several awards throughout his career, including honors from the Society of News Design and Associated Press Sports Editors. As a native Minnesotan, he enjoys spending time on his boat and playing golf.
Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.
Michael Rosenberg is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated, covering any and all sports. He writes columns, profiles and investigative stories and has covered almost every major sporting event. He joined SI in 2012 after working at the Detroit Free Press for 13 years, eight of them as a columnist. Rosenberg is the author of "War As They Knew It: Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and America in a Time of Unrest." Several of his stories also have been published in collections of the year's best sportswriting. He is married with three children.