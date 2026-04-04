Three Position Groups the Oregon Ducks Won't Have to Worry About

The Oregon Ducks have a talented roster head into 2026, but a few position groups stand out as ones that coach Dan Lanning and his staff won't have to worry about.

The defensive line for the Ducks is set to be among the best in the country next season, while the wide receiver room will have talent on display that the Ducks haven't had in years.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Room

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks' wide receiver room is expected to be one of the best in the Big Ten with multiple returning starters including sophomore Dakorien Moore, who will be back for a second season with the Ducks. Moore logged 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, as he missed four games with an injury.

Oregon will also welcome back wide receiver Evan Stewart, who last saw action in 2024 before missing all of 2025 with a knee injury that he suffered before the 2025 season began. Lanning and company will be bringing in freshman wide receiver Jalen Lott, who was the No. 3 wide receiver in the state of Texas, according to On3.

Jeremiah McClellan returns to Eugene for another season, and he should have an opportunity to slot in as the third wide receiver on the depth chart in 2026 after logging 557 yards on 38 receptions and three touchdowns in 2025.

Oregon Ducks Defensive Line

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Ducks' defensive line will prove to be one of the best in the country in 2026, with every starter from 2025 returning for one more season.

Oregon's defensive front will be anchored in the middle by Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington, who recorded one and one and a half sacks, respectively, in 2025. Alexander will be entering his fifth season in college after spending time with both Georgia and USC. Washington chose to return to the Ducks for another season after being projected as a day two 2026 NFL Draft pick.

The edge rushers in the Oregon defensive line room are poised to be among the best in the country. Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei logged 10.5 sacks in 2024 and followed that up with six sacks in 2025. Edge rusher Teitum Tuioti logged 5.5 sacks in 2024 and 9.5 sacks in 2025.

Oregon Quarterback Room Deep With Talent

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The quarterback room at Oregon is, without a doubt, a top-five quarterback room in the country. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore passed up a first-round draft grade to return to Eugene for another season, while the Ducks and Lanning went into the transfer portal to bring in former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola.

While the Ducks will have some question marks around some position groups, such as the linebacking room and some positions on the offensive line, the wide receiver room, defensive line, and quarterback room are three areas the Ducks can count on to bring a lot of production to the team in 2026.