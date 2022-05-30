The Ducks get the ball rolling again on defense with their latest commitment in 2023.

Ducks Digest publisher Max Torres breaks down all the angles of Oregon's latest commitment in the class of 2023. Available in audio AND video form.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE