Ducks Dish Podcast: Kodi DeCambra Commits to Oregon Football

The Ducks get the ball rolling again on defense with their latest commitment in 2023.

Ducks Digest publisher Max Torres breaks down all the angles of Oregon's latest commitment in the class of 2023. Available in audio AND video form.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

