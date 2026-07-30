New Valuation Exposes Price Tag of Oregon Football

The world of collegiate athletics is constantly changing, especially when NIL and revenue sharing are taken into consideration. In July, UNLV basketball coach Josh Pastner made headlines after suggesting a donor could essentially become an "owner" of the program by investing $10 million to $12 million into its NIL operation.

UNLV's social media team leaned into the idea with a graphic advertising a "Division I basketball team for sale" before the university later clarified it was a marketing campaign, not a literal offer to sell the program.

Dec 7, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels head coach Josh Pastner coaches his team against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the campaign was a fundraising pitch, it also revealed that in today's landscape of NIL, revenue sharing, and billion-dollar television contracts, assigning a dollar value to a college sports program isn't really that far-fetched.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Matt Baker published his estimates of college football program valuations. In order to get these numbers, Baker compared college football programs to professional sports franchises while factoring in revenue, brand strength, demographics, and conference affiliation.

Texas leads the rankings with an estimated valuation of $2.38 billion, followed by Ohio State at $1.9 billion and Notre Dame at $1.85 billion.

Despite the Oregon Ducks having one of the most recognizable brands in college football, Oregon came in outside the top 10 at No. 13 on the list with a 2026 valuation of $1.13 billion.

The numbers are certainly attention-grabbing, but the estimation says far more about where college football is headed than what Oregon could hypothetically be sold for.

Oregon Ducks' Billion-Dollar Brand

The Ducks have spent the past decade transforming themselves into one of college football's most recognizable brands. State-of-the-art facilities, eye-catching uniforms, College Football Playoff appearances, national recruiting success, and Big Ten membership have elevated the Ducks into the same financial conversation as traditional blue bloods. Programs like Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, and USC remain ahead of Oregon in The Athletic's rankings, but the Ducks continue climbing toward that top tier.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore drops back as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has also become one of the sport's biggest players in the NIL era. The Ducks are backed by a well-funded collective, Division Street, as well as Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Those financial commitments have helped Oregon remain a national recruiting power and positioned the program to capitalize on college athletics' evolving landscape. Whether its uniforms, clothing lines like DOAF, or multi-million dollar renovations Oregon is consistently raising the bar.

The way college football programs are being discussed has also changed. Wins, losses, and recruiting rankings still matter, but so do market value, brand equity, future revenue streams, and long-term financial growth.

For years, schools have invested hundreds of millions into facilities. Television contracts have reshaped conferences. Head coaches routinely earn salaries that rival executives in the private sector. The business side of college athletics has existed for decades. NIL and revenue sharing haven't created that reality as much as they've made it more transparent by allowing athletes to participate in the financial ecosystem they helped build.

Name, Image, and Likeness' New Reality

Since the implementation of NIL, there has been constant debate about where college athletics are heading. There are concerns about the lack of regulation surrounding NIL and revenue sharing, and rightfully so, but saying the financial changes are ruining college football doesn't tell the whole story.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix greets Phil Knight after defeating the Liberty Flames to win the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The traditions that make Saturdays special haven't gone away. Rivalries still matter. Fans still pack stadiums. Players still represent their universities. Oregon fans aren't cheering because the Ducks carry a billion-dollar valuation; they're cheering because they want to see the program compete for championships.

Ironically, that's where Oregon's valuation tells another story.

The Athletic noted it considered moving Oregon even higher after another consecutive College Football Playoff appearance but ultimately kept the Ducks at No. 13 because every team ranked ahead of them has something Oregon still doesn't: a national championship.

It's a reminder that while market value reflects a program's financial strength and national stature, championships remain college football's ultimate currency.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has already built one of the sport's most valuable brands. The Ducks have the facilities, recruiting reach, financial backing, and national profile to compete with anyone. Their $1.13 billion valuation reflects that reality.

Now comes the final step. Money can build a contender. It can elevate a brand. It can even turn a football program into one of the country's most valuable properties.

But the one thing it still can't guarantee is the championship Oregon has been chasing all along.

UNLV's basketball team isn't actually for sale, and Oregon football isn't either. But the conversation sparked by Josh Pastner's marketing campaign may have unintentionally captured the reality of modern college athletics. Programs are being evaluated less like amateur teams and more like billion-dollar brands.

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