Oregon Ducks Recruiting Targets Highlighted in Elite 11 Regional

As high school prospects across the nation attempt to raise their favor on the recruiting trail, top quarterback targets in the south for the Oregon Ducks made their way to Phillip Beard Stadium outside of Atlanta for the Elite 11 Regional competition.

Though early in the process of recruiting for the class of 2027, the Ducks currently rank No. 14 on 247 Sports national rankings with five total recruits. The Ducks have three four-star and two three-star recruits committed, but they do not currently have a quarterback in the fold. With spring ball a month away, there's a lot of time left recruiting wise to flip a few of these elite prospects.

According to Rivals' Chad Simmons, the Ducks are involved in the recruitment of three prospects that were competing at the Elite 11.

Andre Adams as a Major Oregon Target

One of the most likely quarterbacks for the Ducks to add to their arsenal is four-star Antioch, Tennessee native Andre Adams. Receiving an offer from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and crew in February, Adams announced a visit to Eugene for next weekend as part of his spring visit schedule.

Prior to his Oregon visit, Adams took trips to Colorado and previously Kentucky, with former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein picking up his previous recruiting efforts of Adams at his new program.

In his 2025 junior season, Adams put up 3418 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns with only a single interception on the season. Adams also used his legs to put up 855 rushing yards and 13 running touchdowns.

Keegan Croucher is Another Target for Kentucky and Oregon

Another Elite 11 regional competitor that both Oregon and Kentucky are chasing on the recruitment trail is Chattanooga, Tennessee native four-star Keegan Croucher.

Kentucky and Oregon both extended offers to Croucher on the same day in June of 2025. Though Croucher seems tied to the Rebels, his performance in individual drills for the Elite 11 regional might be the push for programs to pursue Croucher enough to flip him.

Trent Seaborn Getting Interest from Oregon

The final quarterback at the Elite 11 regional competition that's one Oregon's radar is another prospect currently committed to another program. Alabaster, Alabama native and four-star Trent Seaborn is staying loyal to his in-state committed school, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Seaborn is a two time state champion title holder and earned MaxPreps Freshman of the Year honors,

However, Seaborn did visit Oregon in May of 2025. He was originally offered by the Ducks in March of 2023.

According to Rivals, Seaborn is not communicating with other teams in regards to future visits, and has an official visit scheduled with the Crimson Tide from April 12-14.

Oregon's Current Quarterback Set-Up

Right now, Oregon is set up for at least another year with returning starter Dante Moore and transfer portal pick-up Dylan Raiola, who has two more years of eligibility entering the 2026 season. Incoming sophomore Brock Thomas returns after rising to the second-up last season behind Moore. Plus, second-year Duck Akili Smith Jr. remains as a depth piece with not much field time.

The departure of Luke Moga, Austin Novosad, and Bryson Beaver does leave an opening for younger talent to compete for future spots, but the immediate future of the Ducks seems locked up.