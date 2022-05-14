Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Dante Dowdell Commits to Oregon Football

Breaking down the latest commit in Oregon's 2023 class.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres is joined by Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. to discuss what Dante Dowdell's commitment means for Oregon Football. 

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

mookie-cook-lebron-james
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Commit Mookie Cook to Star as Young LeBron James in Biopic

The film is an adaptation of James' 2009 autobiography Shooting Stars

Ducks Digest
Jaden Rashada Elite 11 Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Getting Jaden Rashada Back on Campus This Weekend

The Ducks have some ground to make up in a highly-contested recruitment

Ducks Digest
Aidan Chiles Cropped
Play
Recruiting

2023 QB Aidan Chiles Breaks Down Recent Oregon Offer

The Ducks have offered a couple new arms in recent weeks

Member Exclusive

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

mookie-cook-lebron-james
Recruiting

Oregon Commit Mookie Cook to Star as Young LeBron James in Biopic

By Dylan Reubenking2 hours ago
Jaden Rashada Elite 11 Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Getting Jaden Rashada Back on Campus This Weekend

By Max Torres3 hours ago
Aidan Chiles Cropped
Recruiting

2023 QB Aidan Chiles Breaks Down Recent Oregon Offer

By Max Torres4 hours ago
Member Exclusive
De'Anthony Thomas
Pro Ducks

Report: De'Anthony Thomas Misses BC Lions Rookie Camp

By Ally Osborne5 hours ago
Dante Dowdell Oregon Throne 1
Recruiting

What Dante Dowdell's Commitment Means for Oregon

By Max Torres7 hours ago
Dante Dowdell Promo
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Dante Dowdell Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres8 hours ago
Landen Hatchett 1
Recruiting

2023 OL Landen Hatchett Announces Top Five Schools

By Dylan MickanenMay 12, 2022
Jayden Wayne Oregon Visit
Recruiting

5-Star DE Jayden Wayne Locks in Oregon Official Visit

By Max TorresMay 12, 2022