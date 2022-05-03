The Ducks win another Pac-12 recruiting battle and pick up the the No. 2 player in the Bay Area for the 2023 cycle.

Oregon continues to pick up steam on the recruiting trail with the first offensive commit in 2023. Dickey chose the Ducks from a top five of Oregon, USC, UCLA, Washington and Penn State.

He's the fourth wide receiver to commit to Oregon since the hire of new coach Junior Adams, joining Justius Lowe, Chase Cota and Kyler Kasper.

Ducks Digest Publisher and Ducks Dish host Max Torres takes a deep dive into what the commitment means for Oregon, including the story behind the commitment, and how the Ducks got it done.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE