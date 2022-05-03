Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Wide Receiver Jurrion Dickey Commits to Oregon Ducks

The Ducks win another Pac-12 recruiting battle and pick up the the No. 2 player in the Bay Area for the 2023 cycle.

Oregon continues to pick up steam on the recruiting trail with the first offensive commit in 2023. Dickey chose the Ducks from a top five of Oregon, USC, UCLA, Washington and Penn State.

He's the fourth wide receiver to commit to Oregon since the hire of new coach Junior Adams, joining Justius Lowe, Chase Cota and Kyler Kasper

Ducks Digest Publisher and Ducks Dish host Max Torres takes a deep dive into what the commitment means for Oregon, including the story behind the commitment, and how the Ducks got it done.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

