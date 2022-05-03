Ducks Dish Podcast: Wide Receiver Jurrion Dickey Commits to Oregon Ducks
Oregon continues to pick up steam on the recruiting trail with the first offensive commit in 2023. Dickey chose the Ducks from a top five of Oregon, USC, UCLA, Washington and Penn State.
He's the fourth wide receiver to commit to Oregon since the hire of new coach Junior Adams, joining Justius Lowe, Chase Cota and Kyler Kasper.
Ducks Digest Publisher and Ducks Dish host Max Torres takes a deep dive into what the commitment means for Oregon, including the story behind the commitment, and how the Ducks got it done.
