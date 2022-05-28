Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: The Five Most Important Recruits for Oregon Football in 2023

The first full recruiting class in the Dan Lanning era has the potential to be historic.

The Oregon Ducks have five verbal commits in the 2023 recruiting class, but there is an exciting collection of elite prospects still on the board.

In the latest episode of the Ducks Dish podcast, Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres takes a look at the top recruits that Dan Lanning and Oregon should be prioritizing down the stretch.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

