Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Ducks Swipe 5-Star OL Josh Conerly From USC Trojans
Giving some thoughts on what the addition of Josh Conerly means for Oregon and the Pac-12.
Josh Conerly's commitment sent shockwaves throughout the college football world on Friday night.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres peels back the layers of this recruitment to talk about what it means for Oregon and the recruiting dynamic in the Pac-12.
Available in both audio and video form.
Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Scroll to Continue
PODCAST: Ducks Land 2023 DL Tevita Pome'e + Pac-12 Recruiting Analysis
Breaking down Oregon's latest 2023 addition and a look at the Pac-12 recruiting picture
QUAAACK: 5-star OL Josh Conerly Commits to Oregon
The top remaining player in 2022 is off the board
Dana Altman Makes Assistant Coach Hire
The Ducks bring in an experienced assistant with plenty of success at every level
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox