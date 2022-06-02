PODCAST: How Much Will Oregon vs. Georgia Factor Into Oregon's National Perception?

Taking a closer look at Oregon's most highly-anticipated non-conference game in 2022.

We just recently passed the 100 day mark in our countdown to the 2022 season. Oregon will head east to Atlanta to face the defending national champions in a game that could undoubtedly raise their national perception among the college football powerhouses.

How much would a win mean for Oregon in that regard? How about a loss? What if the Ducks keep it close?

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Rian Winter (a.k.a. SportsChat503) break down numerous angles of Oregon's season opener in both audio and video form.

