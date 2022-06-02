Skip to main content

PODCAST: How Much Will Oregon vs. Georgia Factor Into Oregon's National Perception?

Taking a closer look at Oregon's most highly-anticipated non-conference game in 2022.

We just recently passed the 100 day mark in our countdown to the 2022 season. Oregon will head east to Atlanta to face the defending national champions in a game that could undoubtedly raise their national perception among the college football powerhouses.

How much would a win mean for Oregon in that regard? How about a loss? What if the Ducks keep it close?

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Rian Winter (a.k.a. SportsChat503) break down numerous angles of Oregon's season opener in both audio and video form.

Like, subscribe, follow and share the Ducks Dish Podcast with other Oregon fans, friends and family!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

bo-nix-throwing-oregon-spring-game
Play
Football

Kirby Smart Calls Bo Nix "One of the best athletes" He's Seen at Quarterback

Georgia's head coach had plenty of praise for Nix this week in Destin, FL

Ducks Digest
Kel'el Ware
Play
Basketball

Kel'el Ware Makes Second Cut for USA Basketball U18 Team

The five-star center continues to impress before landing in Eugene

Ducks Digest
Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring Practice Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Locked and Loaded: Oregon set to Host Massive Collection of Elite Talent in June

The Ducks are gearing up for a huge month of recruiting

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

bo-nix-throwing-oregon-spring-game
Football

Kirby Smart Calls Bo Nix "One of the best athletes" He's Seen at Quarterback

By Graham Metzker15 minutes ago
Kel'el Ware
Basketball

Kel'el Ware Makes Second Cut for USA Basketball U18 Team

By Graham Metzker17 hours ago
Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring Practice Cropped
Recruiting

Locked and Loaded: Oregon set to Host Massive Collection of Elite Talent in June

By Max TorresJun 1, 2022
will-richardson-vs-wsu
Basketball

Back for More: Will Richardson Withdraws from 2022 NBA Draft

By Graham MetzkerJun 1, 2022
the rule of sedona prince
Basketball

"The Rule of Sedona Prince": ESPN to Air Short Film Focused on Sedona Prince's Fight for Equality

By Dylan ReubenkingJun 1, 2022
Jaden Rashada Battle Dallas Cropped
Recruiting

Pittsburg QB Jaden Rashada Schedules Two Official Visits

By Eric BernikerMay 31, 2022
Logan Reichert
Recruiting

Oregon 2023 Hot Board: Offensive Line

By Max TorresMay 31, 2022
Kodi DeCambra Dan Lanning O
Recruiting

Where Oregon's 2023 Class Ranks After Landing Kodi DeCambra

By Graham MetzkerMay 31, 2022