PODCAST: How Much Will Oregon vs. Georgia Factor Into Oregon's National Perception?
We just recently passed the 100 day mark in our countdown to the 2022 season. Oregon will head east to Atlanta to face the defending national champions in a game that could undoubtedly raise their national perception among the college football powerhouses.
How much would a win mean for Oregon in that regard? How about a loss? What if the Ducks keep it close?
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Rian Winter (a.k.a. SportsChat503) break down numerous angles of Oregon's season opener in both audio and video form.
Like, subscribe, follow and share the Ducks Dish Podcast with other Oregon fans, friends and family!
Watch this episode on YouTube
Kirby Smart Calls Bo Nix "One of the best athletes" He's Seen at Quarterback
Georgia's head coach had plenty of praise for Nix this week in Destin, FL
Kel'el Ware Makes Second Cut for USA Basketball U18 Team
The five-star center continues to impress before landing in Eugene
Locked and Loaded: Oregon set to Host Massive Collection of Elite Talent in June
The Ducks are gearing up for a huge month of recruiting
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox