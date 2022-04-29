Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Ducks Dish Podcast: Kayvon Thibodeaux Selected by New York Giants in 2022 NFL Draft

Breaking down Kayvon Thibodeaux's draft selection at fifth overall by the New York Giants.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres sits down with Giants Country Publisher and Locked on Giants Host Patricia Traina to break down Thibodeaux being drafted by New York.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jaylan Jeffers Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Former Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers Commits to UCLA

The Ducks have seen three offensive linemen transfer this offseason

Ducks Digest
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: What the NFL Draft Means for Oregon Football

Oregon is starting to put more players in the league but needs to do more for this reason

Ducks Digest
Kayvon Thibodeaux NFL Draft 3 Cropped
Play
Football

LOOK: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Selected by Giants in NFL Draft

Some of the best photos from Thibodeaux's draft selection

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Jaylan Jeffers Cropped
Recruiting

Former Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers Commits to UCLA

By Max Torres5 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: What the NFL Draft Means for Oregon Football

By Max Torres16 hours ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux NFL Draft 3 Cropped
Football

LOOK: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Selected by Giants in NFL Draft

By Max Torres18 hours ago
kayvon-thibodeaux-giants
Pro Ducks

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Drafted 5th Overall by New York Giants in 2022 NFL Draft

By Dylan Reubenking22 hours ago
De'Vion Harmon Stanford
Basketball

De'Vion Harmon Announces Transfer Destination

By Max TorresApr 28, 2022
Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring Practice Cropped
Football

Tosh Lupoi Believes Oregon 'Sells itself' on the Recruiting Trail

By Ally OsborneApr 28, 2022
Dickey Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Oregon WR Target Jurrion Dickey Sets Commitment Date

By Max TorresApr 27, 2022
oregon-defense-keith-brown-avante-dickerson-spring-game
Football

Tosh Lupoi Looking for Oregon Defense to Be 'Extremely Aggressive'

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 27, 2022