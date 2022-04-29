Ducks Dish Podcast: Kayvon Thibodeaux Selected by New York Giants in 2022 NFL Draft
Breaking down Kayvon Thibodeaux's draft selection at fifth overall by the New York Giants.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres sits down with Giants Country Publisher and Locked on Giants Host Patricia Traina to break down Thibodeaux being drafted by New York.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
Scroll to Continue
Former Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers Commits to UCLA
The Ducks have seen three offensive linemen transfer this offseason
PODCAST: What the NFL Draft Means for Oregon Football
Oregon is starting to put more players in the league but needs to do more for this reason
LOOK: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Selected by Giants in NFL Draft
Some of the best photos from Thibodeaux's draft selection
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox