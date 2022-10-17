PODCAST: Lipe Moala Commits to Oregon

Over the weekend the Ducks stayed hot on the recruiting trail, landing their second offensive line commitment in as many weeks (Bryce Boulton) when Mater Dei's Lipe Moala joined the Flock.

The Ducks need help at offensive line with many starters set to depart after this season, and they're working on addressing that need.

With this commitment, Oregon now has 20 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 13 nationally and No. 1 in the Pac-12 according to 247 Sports.

Make sure to like, comment, rate, review, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Megaphone link

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE