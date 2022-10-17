PODCAST: Lipe Moala Commits to Oregon
Over the weekend the Ducks stayed hot on the recruiting trail, landing their second offensive line commitment in as many weeks (Bryce Boulton) when Mater Dei's Lipe Moala joined the Flock.
The Ducks need help at offensive line with many starters set to depart after this season, and they're working on addressing that need.
With this commitment, Oregon now has 20 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 13 nationally and No. 1 in the Pac-12 according to 247 Sports.
