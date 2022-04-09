The Ducks added their second commitment of the 2023 class with a big body on the defensive line.

The Ducks got a much-needed boost on the recruiting trail Friday with the addition of Tevita Pome'e, a massive defensive lineman out of Utah.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres breaks down that commitment with Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. The two also discuss the state of Pac-12 recruiting as USC and Oregon set the table for recruiting battles to come.

Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts Link

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Stitcher

Stitcher Link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE