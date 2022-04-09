PODCAST: 2023 DL Tevita Pome'e Commits to Oregon, Pac-12 Recruiting Analysis
The Ducks added their second commitment of the 2023 class with a big body on the defensive line.
The Ducks got a much-needed boost on the recruiting trail Friday with the addition of Tevita Pome'e, a massive defensive lineman out of Utah.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres breaks down that commitment with Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. The two also discuss the state of Pac-12 recruiting as USC and Oregon set the table for recruiting battles to come.
Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube
