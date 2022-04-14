Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Spring Football Injury Updates, Insight Into QB Battle and More
The spring game is on the horizon and the updates keep coming on the Ducks. So let's talk about it.
The Ducks are now through nine of their 15 allotted spring practices in Eugene.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking break down the latest updates from spring football in Eugene.
Topics covered include:
-Dontae Manning Injury
-Justin Flowe injury
-The importance of Oregon finding the right quarterback
-Insight into the quarterback battle
-Meeting Carlos Locklyn
-Thoughts on Oregon's intriguing options at running back
Oregon Football Practice Report: Spring No. 10
The latest updates from Eugene on Thursday
ESPN Doesn't View Oregon as Pac-12's Best in Preseason FPI
The Ducks have some major question marks ahead of the 2022 season.
Chase Cota Opens Up On Why He Chose to Come to Oregon
The UCLA transfer will continue his family's legacy in the green and yellow
-And more!
