Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Spring Football Injury Updates, Insight Into QB Battle and More

The spring game is on the horizon and the updates keep coming on the Ducks. So let's talk about it.

The Ducks are now through nine of their 15 allotted spring practices in Eugene. 

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking break down the latest updates from spring football in Eugene.

Topics covered include:

-Dontae Manning Injury

-Justin Flowe injury 

-The importance of Oregon finding the right quarterback

-Insight into the quarterback battle

-Meeting Carlos Locklyn

-Thoughts on Oregon's intriguing options at running back

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Noah Whittington Cut Spring
Play
Football

Oregon Football Practice Report: Spring No. 10

The latest updates from Eugene on Thursday

Ducks Digest
Noah Sewell Jeff Bassa Spring
Play
Football

ESPN Doesn't View Oregon as Pac-12's Best in Preseason FPI

The Ducks have some major question marks ahead of the 2022 season.

Ducks Digest
chase-cota-oregon-spring-crop
Play
Football

Chase Cota Opens Up On Why He Chose to Come to Oregon

The UCLA transfer will continue his family's legacy in the green and yellow

Ducks Digest

-And more!

Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Noah Whittington Cut Spring
Football

Oregon Football Practice Report: Spring No. 10

By Max Torres26 minutes ago
Noah Sewell Jeff Bassa Spring
Football

ESPN Doesn't View Oregon as Pac-12's Best in Preseason FPI

By Max Torres3 hours ago
chase-cota-oregon-spring-crop
Football

Chase Cota Opens Up On Why He Chose to Come to Oregon

By Dylan Reubenking19 hours ago
sean-dollars-spring-practice
Football

Sean Dollars is on a Mission in Spring Practice

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 13, 2022
Kodi DeCambra Oregon Throne
Recruiting

Bishop Gorman Safety Kodi DeCambra Returning to Oregon for Another Visit

By Max TorresApr 13, 2022
dontae-manning-spring
Football

Dontae Manning's Injury Not Believed to Be Long Term

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 12, 2022
Peyton Woodyard Oregon Throne Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Visit Sets the Bar For 5-Star Safety Peyton Woodyard

By Max TorresApr 12, 2022
Member Exclusive
Justin Flowe Spring Cropped
Football

Justin Flowe's Availability for Oregon Spring Game Remains Uncertain

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 12, 2022