The spring game is on the horizon and the updates keep coming on the Ducks. So let's talk about it.

The Ducks are now through nine of their 15 allotted spring practices in Eugene.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking break down the latest updates from spring football in Eugene.

Topics covered include:

-Dontae Manning Injury

-Justin Flowe injury

-The importance of Oregon finding the right quarterback

-Insight into the quarterback battle

-Meeting Carlos Locklyn

-Thoughts on Oregon's intriguing options at running back

-And more!

Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE