PODCAST: Previewing Oregon Football's 2022 Spring Game + Big Recruiting Weekend
Oregon football is ready to showcase what's in store for the upcoming 2022 season on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres gives you an in-depth preview of Oregon's spring game as well as a look at some of the high-profile recruits that are expected to attend.
How to Watch Oregon Football 2022 Spring Game
All you need to know to catch the Ducks on the field for the first time in 2022
Offensive Players to Watch in Oregon's Spring Game
It's time to finally get an early look at the Kenny Dillingham offense
Defensive Players to Watch in Oregon's Spring Game
Saturday's exhibition will give Oregon fans their first taste of the Dan Lanning defense
