PODCAST: Previewing Oregon Football's 2022 Spring Game + Big Recruiting Weekend

Oregon football is ready to showcase what's in store for the upcoming 2022 season on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres gives you an in-depth preview of Oregon's spring game as well as a look at some of the high-profile recruits that are expected to attend.

