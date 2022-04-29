Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: What the NFL Draft Means for Oregon Football

The Oregon Ducks continue to put more players into the league but still need to ramp it up.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres breaks down what the NFL Draft means for the immediate and long-term future of the Oregon Football program.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Kayvon Thibodeaux NFL Draft 3 Cropped
Play
Football

LOOK: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Selected by Giants in NFL Draft

Some of the best photos from Thibodeaux's draft selection

Ducks Digest
kayvon-thibodeaux-giants
Play
Pro Ducks

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Drafted 5th Overall by New York Giants in 2022 NFL Draft

Thibodeaux finds his NFL home after three dominant years in Eugene

Ducks Digest
De'Vion Harmon Stanford
Play
Basketball

De'Vion Harmon Announces Transfer Destination

Another piece of Oregon's backcourt from 2021 has found a new home

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher Link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Kayvon Thibodeaux NFL Draft 3 Cropped
Football

LOOK: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Selected by Giants in NFL Draft

By Max Torres2 hours ago
kayvon-thibodeaux-giants
Pro Ducks

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Drafted 5th Overall by New York Giants in 2022 NFL Draft

By Dylan Reubenking5 hours ago
De'Vion Harmon Stanford
Basketball

De'Vion Harmon Announces Transfer Destination

By Max Torres7 hours ago
Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring Practice Cropped
Football

Tosh Lupoi Believes Oregon 'Sells itself' on the Recruiting Trail

By Ally Osborne13 hours ago
Dickey Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Oregon WR Target Jurrion Dickey Sets Commitment Date

By Max TorresApr 27, 2022
oregon-defense-keith-brown-avante-dickerson-spring-game
Football

Tosh Lupoi Looking for Oregon Defense to Be 'Extremely Aggressive'

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 27, 2022
franck-kepnang-will-richardson
Basketball

Franck Kepnang Announces Transfer Destination

By Max TorresApr 27, 2022
will-richardson-quincy-guerrier
Basketball

Will Richardson, Quincy Guerrier to Test 2022 NBA Draft Waters

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 27, 2022