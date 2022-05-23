Ducks Dish Podcast: Wide Receiver Ashton Cozart Commits to Oregon Ducks
Oregon invades the Lone Star State for another All-American recruit.
CLASS IMPACT: Ducks Flip Ashton Cozart From Oklahoma
The Ducks add another playmaking wide receiver to their 2023 haul
QUAAACK: Ashton Cozart Flips From Oklahoma to Oregon
Junior Adams and the Ducks land another big commitment on the recruiting trail
Pancake Honcho: OL Samson Okunlola Shares Unique Oregon Visit Photos
The Ducks hosted one of the top offensive line talents in the country this weekend
