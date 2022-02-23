Former Ducks Bryson Young, Gus Cumberlander Selected in USFL Player Draft

Young is headed to the New Jersey Generals while Cumberlander is off to the Philadelphia Stars.

The United States Football League (USFL) has begun its triumphant return after a three-year stint from 1983-85. The eight-team league kicked off its comeback tour with the inaugural, 35-round USFL Player Draft on Tuesday, and two former Oregon players have found a new home in the revamped league.

Bryson Young and Gus Cumberlander were drafted in the second and third rounds, respectively. Young was selected 13th overall (fifth pick of the second round) by the New Jersey Generals, and Cumberlander was selected 19th overall (third pick of the third round) by the Philadelphia Stars.

Young played at Oregon from 2016-19, coming in as a consensus four-star prospect from Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif. His first three years didn't see the most gaudy numbers despite playing in 36 games, but he enjoyed a breakout senior season that put him on the radar of NFL teams.

He punctuated his Oregon career with 56 total tackles after 17 tackles through his first three years combined, along with 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

As a result of his stellar senior season, Young signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent during the 2021 preseason but was cut as the team finalized its 53-man roster. Now, he is one of the top draft picks in the USFL for the Generals.

Cumberlander spent five years in Eugene from 2015-19, making him one of the rare players in Oregon history to play for three different head coaches. He redshirted in 2015 and played sparingly in his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons.

He enjoyed an increased role in 2018, appearing in 12 games and recording 10 total tackles. Cumberlander finished second on the Ducks with four sacks, including two against Arizona State — a game in which he also recorded the game-sealing fumble recovery.

Cumberlander was bound for a big year as a starter in 2019, starting four of the first five games and picking up 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. His season, and Oregon career, was cut short by an injury suffered against California. His career concluded with 23 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 30 games played.

Following his Oregon career, Cumberlander signed with the New Orleans Saints last April as an undrafted free agent, but was released during training camp in early August.

The USFL Player Draft's opening day saw 101 players get selected, with many more coming with rounds 13-35 on Wednesday. The first season of the USFL in 37 years will kick off on April 16.

