Emmanuel Pregnon's NFL Combine Performance Turns Heads

The Oregon Ducks' 2025-2026 offensive line dipped back into the transfer portal to replenish a majority of the starters surrounding center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, and one of those additions helped re-ignite a former Pac 12 Conference rivalry.

Senior offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon joined the Ducks as part of a duo of athletes from the USC Trojans (including defensive lineman Bear Alexander) and made his mark on the field as an interior presence for a Joe Moore Award finalist squad. With eligibility burned up, Pregnon has his eyes on the pros with an invite to the 2026 NFL Combine.

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emmanuel Pregnon's NFL Combine Workout Results

40-yard Dash: 5.21 (official)

Vertical Jump: 35 inches

Broad Jump: 9-3

At the NFL Combine, Pregnon only ran the 40-yard dash once, and he finished with an unofficial time of 5.22 seconds. His 10-yard split was 1.82 seconds, and his vertical leap was 35 inches, tied for the second-best among all offensive lineman.

In position drills, Pregnon showed off his ability to change direction and react quickly with clean footwork, key traits for any NFL offensive lineman.

During the combine, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah raved about Pregnon as a prospect, highlighting his size, strength, and intelligence. With Oregon producing a number of pro-ready players, Pregnon has seemingly added himself to the list thanks to the combine.

Emmanuel Pregnon's NFL Combine Measurements

Height: 6-4

Weight: 314 pounds

Arms: 33 5/8 inches

Hands: 11 inches

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrate his touchdown catch against the Indiana Hoosiers with teammates during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Pregnon's College History

A native of Denver, Colorado, Pregnon departed Jefferson High School with a no-star rating and joined the Wyoming Cowboys in 2020. For the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Pregnon sat out of play, burning a redshirt after his second year with the squad.

Turning to his sophomore year, Pregnon saw the field for 11 out of Wyoming's 13 games of the 2022 season, starting all 11 contests. Pro Football Focus put Pregnon at No. 3 for guards in the Mountain West conference after only allowing two sacks all season and earning a 73.9 offensive grade.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (70) celebrates the Trojans win over UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In 2023, Pregnon joined the USC Trojans to assume their left guard starting slot contributing to an 8-5 overall record and a 42-28 Holiday Bowl win against the then No. 15 ranked Louisville. Through 12 starts and 13 games with action, Pregnon helped the Trojans get to No. 6 in the nation in yards per game (465.9). The next season, Pregnon returned with 13 straight starts and 882 offensive snaps without a sack helping USC reach 437.2 yards per game.

Pregnon, who entered the transfer portal as a 247 Sports four-star prospect and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in his transfer year, joined the Ducks in Jan. of 2025 shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 season.

In his senior single season with Oregon, Pregnon clocked in a top 3 overall Pro Football Focus grade amongst Big Ten guards for the regular season, earning him an All-Big Ten First Team and the sole First Team All-American selection of the Ducks' squad. His strong, stout base and strong finish on tackles with an ability to break gaps wide open helped the Ducks hit No. 6 for yards per play in the 2025-2026 season (6.7).

Oregon huddles up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Experts Are Saying

ESPN Draft Expert Mel Kiper ranked Pregnon as the No. 2 offensive guard for his big board prospects just below Olaivavega Ioane of Penn State and was the only Duck offensive lineman to get the nod from Kiper.

Tom Twentyman, senior writer of the Detroit Lions highlighted Pregnon as an interior offensive lineman pick that could contend with Christian Mahogany for the starting left guard spot in trenches occupied by another former Duck: offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

"He's got an NFL frame and knows how to leverage it as he anchors well in the pass game and creates movement in the run game," Twentyman wrote.

Areas For Improvement

For Pregnon, there's very few downsides for him as a prospect. One aspect Pregnon will need to refine at the next stage is how heavy he leans on his hands, making the ability for countermoves to be more effective.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

NFL Projection

Entering the combine, hype around Pregnon as a prospect combined with the amount of teams across the league needing interior offensive linemen spike Pregnon's draft possibilities. Pregnon is expected to go as a late first round to early second round selection.

One team in need of interior offensive linemen for depth that may select Pregnon is the Green Bay Packers. Left guard Aaron Banks and likely starting right guard Anthony Belton will need suitable linemen to back them up, as both starting tackles for the Packers enter free agency, diminishing trench depth.