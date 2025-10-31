Former Oregon Stars Derrick Harmon, Jamaree Caldwell Turning Heads as NFL Rookies
Former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and Bo Nix are turning heads in the NFL, but two rookie defensive linemen out of Oregon are also making their mark. Pittsburgh Steelers' Derrick Harmon (14 pressures) and Los Angeles Chargers' Jamaree Caldwell (10 pressures) are ranked No. 1 and No. 4 in the league for the most pressures amongst rookie interior defensive linemen.
To add some context to that distinction, Harmon topped this list even after missing the first two games of the season due to a knee injury sustained in a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
Harmon and Caldwell started all 14 of Oregon's 2024-2025 season games beside each other, and their impressive grades at Oregon in the trenches as well as their college statistics around tackles for loss and pressures were tell tale signs for the current impact they have on their respective teams.
Harmon's First Rounder Status Coming Through
Continuing Oregon's three year streak of first round picks by going No. 21 to the Steelers in the NFL Draft, Harmon currently has eleven total tackles, three solo tackles, and two sacks for his rookie season so far.
Funny enough, one of Harmon's sacks came against Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was a Duck with Harmon just a year ago.
Harmon topping interior defensive line rookies in pressures shouldn't be too big of a surprise for Duck fans that followed this former Michigan State transfer. In his single year with Oregon (2024-2025), Harmon led all FBS interior defensive linemen with 55 total pressures, 11 more than the athlete under him on the list from that season.
High Praise for Harmon
Shortly after the Steelers' 23-9 win against the Browns, Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke to the media about the immediate impact Harmon brings to the Steelers defense.
“What I’ve seen is a guy who is exactly what we thought he was when we drafted him. He’s a really good pass rusher. He’s got a big, big ceiling," Austin said.
Caldwell Brings Bolt of Energy to Chargers
On the other side of the country, third round NFL Draft selection Caldwell became a staple on the Chargers' defensive line after a breakout week two game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He now holds the most snaps in the interior defensive line for the Chargers (237).
Caldwell also showed pressure promise during his time with Oregon, putting up 20 total pressures and received an 80.3 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. Caldwell recorded three pressures against an impressive Penn State defense in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game for the Ducks, coming in clutch creating key defensive momentum.
The former Duck is No. 1 in the nation for overall defensive grade by Pro Football Focus 63.0) for rookie interior defensive linemen with over 100 snaps in the trenches.
Though Caldwell goes under the radar for a lot of the defensive line hype, the rookie filling a major need for the Bolt Crew will likely receive more praise with stats like these.