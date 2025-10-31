Ducks Digest

Former Oregon Stars Derrick Harmon, Jamaree Caldwell Turning Heads as NFL Rookies

Well into the 2025 NFL season, two former Oregon Ducks defensive linemen are turning heads in the NFL. Pittsburgh Steelers' Derrick Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers' Jamaree Caldwell are finding success in the NFL's trenches, ranking in the top five of quarterback pressures.

Ally Osborne

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) takes the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) takes the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and Bo Nix are turning heads in the NFL, but two rookie defensive linemen out of Oregon are also making their mark. Pittsburgh Steelers' Derrick Harmon (14 pressures) and Los Angeles Chargers' Jamaree Caldwell (10 pressures) are ranked No. 1 and No. 4 in the league for the most pressures amongst rookie interior defensive linemen.

To add some context to that distinction, Harmon topped this list even after missing the first two games of the season due to a knee injury sustained in a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Harmon and Caldwell started all 14 of Oregon's 2024-2025 season games beside each other, and their impressive grades at Oregon in the trenches as well as their college statistics around tackles for loss and pressures were tell tale signs for the current impact they have on their respective teams.

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (99) sacks New Orleans Saint
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (99) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harmon's First Rounder Status Coming Through

Continuing Oregon's three year streak of first round picks by going No. 21 to the Steelers in the NFL Draft, Harmon currently has eleven total tackles, three solo tackles, and two sacks for his rookie season so far.

Funny enough, one of Harmon's sacks came against Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was a Duck with Harmon just a year ago.

Harmon topping interior defensive line rookies in pressures shouldn't be too big of a surprise for Duck fans that followed this former Michigan State transfer. In his single year with Oregon (2024-2025), Harmon led all FBS interior defensive linemen with 55 total pressures, 11 more than the athlete under him on the list from that season.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) runs on to the field be
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) runs on to the field before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

High Praise for Harmon

Shortly after the Steelers' 23-9 win against the Browns, Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke to the media about the immediate impact Harmon brings to the Steelers defense.

“What I’ve seen is a guy who is exactly what we thought he was when we drafted him. He’s a really good pass rusher. He’s got a big, big ceiling," Austin said.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) reacts during the secon
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) reacts during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (99) celebrates with linebac
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (99) celebrates with linebacker Caleb Murphy (50) after a sack against the New Orleans Saints in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Caldwell Brings Bolt of Energy to Chargers

On the other side of the country, third round NFL Draft selection Caldwell became a staple on the Chargers' defensive line after a breakout week two game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He now holds the most snaps in the interior defensive line for the Chargers (237).

Caldwell also showed pressure promise during his time with Oregon, putting up 20 total pressures and received an 80.3 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. Caldwell recorded three pressures against an impressive Penn State defense in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game for the Ducks, coming in clutch creating key defensive momentum.

The former Duck is No. 1 in the nation for overall defensive grade by Pro Football Focus 63.0) for rookie interior defensive linemen with over 100 snaps in the trenches.

Though Caldwell goes under the radar for a lot of the defensive line hype, the rookie filling a major need for the Bolt Crew will likely receive more praise with stats like these.

