Following the Falcons' trade of Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, the former Oregon Duck is headed to Atlanta.

Free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported that the Falcons had interest in signing Mariota.

The Falcons appear to have their new quarterback after trading former MVP Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick Monday morning. Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks are the only other quarterbacks on the roster.

Mariota reunites with Arthur Smith, who spent 10 years on the Tennessee Titans' coaching staff before earning the Falcons' head coaching job. Smith was Mariota's offensive coordinator in 2019, the year Ryan Tannehill took over and led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.

Mariota has spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders behind Derek Carr, but now it appears the former No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft will get his long-awaited chance to earn a starting job.

In his seven-year career, Mariota has recorded 13,437 passing yards, 77 touchdown passes and 45 interceptions. He has rushed for 1,574 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The former Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon has not started a game in the NFL since Oct. 13, 2019. Mariota's last showing as a passer came in the 2020 season against the Los Angeles Chargers when he stepped in for the injured Carr and dueled fellow Oregon alumni Justin Herbert in an overtime loss on national television.

Mariota's deal with the Falcons is one of several quarterback dominoes to fall in the 2022 free agency cycle, including Russell Wilson's trade to the Broncos, Carson Wentz's trade to the Commanders, Tom Brady unretiring after 40 days, and Aaron Rodgers re-signing with the Packers.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE