WATCH: 1 on 1 With Oregon Commit Isaiah Sategna

One-on-One with Oregon Wide Receiver Commit Isaiah Sategna

Catching up with Oregon's newest commit on the recruiting trail in the 2022 class.
In the short time he's been in Eugene, Passing Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon has signed three All-Americans in Troy Franklin (East Palo Alto, CA), Dont'e Thornton (Baltimore, MD), and Isaiah Brevard (Southaven, Mississippi). Franklin and Thornton shined in the spring and have fans buzzing with hopes of one or both of them seeing playing time this fall.

Bringing in talent like of this caliber is part of what leads me to believe no position has been upgraded more than wide receiver since McClendon's arrival ahead of the 2020 season. The offensive line has seen stellar recruits each year, but that became the norm the moment Mario Cristobal joined the Oregon staff ahead of the 2017 season.

Now entering year two, McClendon isn't showing any signs of slowing down, as the Ducks continue to reel in top playmakers from across the country with the recent additions of Nicholas Anderson (Katy, TX) and Isaiah Sategna (Fayetteville, AK) to team up with Stephon Johnson (DeSoto, TX). 

I caught up with Oregon's newest to commit to talk about his recruitment process and dig deeper into his background as one of the most versatile track athletes in the country.

