Oregon Makes Top Six for Elite OT Josh Conerly Jr.

Three Pac-12 schools are in the running for Conerly, who said his recruitment is closed.

2022 offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. has included Oregon in his top six schools list, he announced on Twitter.

The Ducks made the cut along with Washington, USC, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Miami. Along with his final schools list, he also announced that his recruitment is closed, signaling that a final decision should be coming soon.

Conerly told Ducks Digest last month following his visit to Eugene for the Oregon State game that he would likely be committing in February.

READ MORE: Josh Conerly Jr. Recaps Oregon Visit

Conerly is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle from Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Wash. He is the highest-ranked prospect remaining in the state of Washington, according to 247 Sports and he was ranked No. 58 on SI All-American's Preseason SI99.

The Mario Cristobal-led Miami Hurricanes are the latest program to offer Conerly, slipping into his top list. Conerly told Ducks Digest that he got to meet Cristobal and new Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal during his visit to Eugene and that he talked to them often.

Conerly's connection with Cristobal and Mirabal and their ability to develop offensive linemen played a big factor in his keeping Oregon among his top schools up until their departure and what has now placed Miami on his list. But it's safe to assume that Dan Lanning and his new staff have spoken with Conerly and have done enough to keep Oregon among the favorites.

Oregon will return almost its entire starting offensive line rotation next season except for George Moore, but the Ducks have just one offensive lineman in the fold for the 2022 recruiting class in Michael Wooten. Kelvin Banks, Dave Iuli, Percy Lewis, and Cameron Williams were all committed to Oregon at one point, and Iuli is the only one who is unsigned and still has interest in Oregon.

Adding a player of Conerly's caliber would not only beef up the offensive line, but prove that Oregon is the top dog in the Pacific Northwest. What would make it even sweeter is that the Huskies are right in Conerly's backyard.

You may also like:

UTEP WR Transfer Jacob Cowing Announces Destination

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE