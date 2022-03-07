Elite 2023 CB Daylen Austin to Visit Oregon Ducks This Weekend

Skip to main content

2023 CB Daylen Austin to Visit Oregon Ducks This Weekend

Austin was offered by the previous Ducks staff last year, and he'll meet with the new staff this weekend.

Oregon currently holds just one verbal commitment to its 2023 class in cornerback Cole Martin, and the momentum is beginning to build for the new coaching staff as hordes of elite players visit Eugene this spring.

One 2023 prospect that will make his way to Oregon is cornerback Daylen Austin, a four-star talent from Long Beach Poly High School in Long Beach, Calif. He announced Monday that he will be in town this weekend for a visit.

Austin will arrive almost exactly one year removed from his offer by the Ducks, who were then led by Mario Cristobal. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner has picked up plenty of steam on the recruiting trail recently, taking visits to Alabama, USC, Michigan State, and Georgia. His most recent offers include Penn State, LSU, and Florida State.

Austin will return to Eugene for the first time since late July when he was in town for Saturday Night Live camp. 

He is the younger brother of current Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin, who was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention following the 2021 season.

The younger Austin is also a track athlete, which would bode well for an Oregon staff that has prioritized adding track speed to the roster, especially to the secondary. With guys like Jahlil Florence, Jalil Tucker, and Khamari Terrell already on the roster, Austin would fit right in with solid size, as well as developing speed and skill. 

Dylan

