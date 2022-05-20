Skip to main content

Defensive Back Tyler Turner Announces Top Schools Following Visit to Oregon

Could Oregon be closing in a new commit in the 2023 recruiting class?

2023 defensive back Tyler Turner has placed Oregon in his top two schools. He announced his updated list on Friday morning.

The Texas native has 17 reported offers, including from Ole Miss, Utah, Arkansas, and Auburn. Turner visited Eugene last weekend and donned the black and yellow with co-defensive coordinator Matthew Powledge.

Powledge has spearheaded Oregon's recruiting efforts in the Lone Star State, and was stopped by Brennan in San Antonio on May 6, the same day Turner received his offer from the Ducks.

The Brennan High School Football rising senior was named 6A first-team all-district selection as a junior. He logged 131 tackles in the past two years as well as seven interceptions. 

Turner was originally committed the Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears, but reopened his recruitment March 9. In a post via his Twitter, the defensive back stated he had “no love lost” for the Baylor program.

Based on interactions from Turner’s Twitter, the recruit is keeping his commentary neutral, not showing any bias to either school. However, the quick turnaround following an Oregon visit indicates a strong interest in the Ducks. 

Turner's decision looks like it'll come down to a program closer to home, or one that's been producing more NFL defensive talent in recent years. Both of his options are lead by former defensive coordinators in Dan Lanning and Brent Venables.

