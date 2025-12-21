Oregon Ducks Spare No Expense Creating Playoff Atmosphere In Autzen Stadium

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks made history Saturday night, winning the first-ever College Football Playoff game played at Autzen Stadium and turning Eugene into a full-blown postseason spectacle.

Fireworks lit up the sky and a drone show set the tone in front of a full crowd of 55,124 fans, creating an atmosphere that electrified. The Ducks cruised to a 51-34 victory over James Madison and it was clear the Ducks went all out for game day activations.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning was clearly not happy with the second-half performance of the team. After the win, no music echoed from Oregon's locker room like normal and receiver Malik Benson said, "It almost felt like we lost."

The Ducks have 11 days to refocus and find their momentum heading into the quarterfinal game vs. No. 4 Texas Tech.

However, Lanning was very pleased with the Oregon fans who make their presence felt. The Ducks fan roared and James Madison committed six false start penalties.

“Our crowd was outstanding," Lanning said. "They've been outstanding every time. We knew we could always count on those guys to show up and make it an unbelievable atmosphere. I think is really special for our seniors to get to enjoy that and proud for them.”

Autzen Stadium Drone Show and Fireworks

The drone show at half time featured the Oregon Duck mascot on a Harley, the Ducks' iconic helmets, the 'I Love My Ducks' song with a hand gesture doing the "O" and the College Football Playoff logo.

Oregon went all out for Autzen Stadium's first College Football Playoff game.



Halftime drone show🔥https://t.co/q9PXVGQ7j6 pic.twitter.com/3sgTitRWCk — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) December 21, 2025

Also, the fireworks lit up the sky during Oregon's entrance and during the national anthem. Autzen Stadium does not regularily use fireworks so it was a playoff treat.

Notably, the Duck mascot was ready to play with multiple costumes: a present, the leg lamp from 'A Christmas Story,' the uncle from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and an elf.

In the first half, Oregon’s offense matched the energy in the stands. The Ducks played fast, physical, and relentless, overwhelming James Madison with explosiveness and an exciting early lead. Big plays came in waves as No. 5 Oregon imposed its will and exemplified why it could be a dangerous College Football Playoff team.

The second half did not echo the first. Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi described the Ducks' second half performance as "complacent and comfortable." Lupoi pointed out that there was a play when there was a defensive plater lined up on the wrong side of the field. James Madison finished the game with 23 first downs, compared to Oregon's 22 first downs.

The win not only marked a historic moment for the program, but also propelled the Ducks into the Orange Bowl - for the first time ever- where they will face No. 4 Texas Tech on Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT.

With Autzen once again proving its reputation as one of college football’s toughest environments, Oregon now turns its focus to the next stage of a playoff run that continues to gather steam.

Oregon's entrance into its CFP matchup with JMU was ELECTRIC ⚡ pic.twitter.com/CoK1kIVTW1 — ESPN (@espn) December 21, 2025

Ducks fans have turned Autzen into a house of doom for opponents who make their way west. The Ducks have an impressive 26-2 record in Autzen Stadium under coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks are 55-4 at home since the start of the 2017 season.

The Ducks have reached double-digit wins in all four seasons under Lanning and in each of the last five overall. Oregon’s 47-7 record since 2022 ranks third-best in the nation, and the Ducks lead the country in winning percentage (90.0) since 2023 while tying for second nationally with 37 wins during that span.