2023 OL Spencer Fano Speaks Highly of New Oregon Coaching Staff

The Ducks have need to bolster the offensive line this cycle, and Fano has already been on campus.

Recruiting is back in full swing, with prospects flocking to Eugene this weekend to visit the Oregon Football program.

The coaching staff is starting to pick up some momentum in the 2023 recruiting class, and one prospect they are high on is Spencer Fano, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive lineman from Timpview (Provo, UT.) High School. The new coaches at Oregon re-offered Fano last month, and he took some time to talk with Ducks Digest about where things stand in his recruitment.

Fano was most recently on campus in Eugene for the team's Saturday Night Live camp in July, where he held his own with some of the top 2022 prospects in attendance, including All-American defensive end Cyrus Moss. The new coaching staff has already contacted Fano and is looking to pick up where the old group left off, building a relationship with him.

"Yeah I have heard from them," Fano said. "Coach (Dan) Lanning came and visited my school about a month ago. Coach Lanning is super cool. I’ve been able to talk to coach Klemm on the phone twice. He’s super cool too. All of the coaching staff that I’ve met so far are super cool."

Adrian Klemm is one of numerous new faces on the coaching staff, coming over from the Pittsburgh Steelers and bringing additional recruiting savvy from previous stints as the offensive line coach at UCLA, and recruiting coordinator at SMU.

"A big impression I've seen so far (from Klemm) is he’s definitely a good person and I can already tell he’s a great football coach."

With 20 offers to his name as spring football kicks off in Utah, why is Oregon a school he's taking into serious consideration?

"Oregon is always a top program," he said. "Oregon is just one of those programs that everyone growing up always wants to go to. And it’s definitely a great school too."

Like many highly-rated recruits that have set foot on Oregon's campus and inside the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, Fano developed an affection for Duck Football from a young age.

"I grew up wanting to go to Oregon. There’s a few schools I’ve always wanted to go and Oregon is definitely one of them. Just growing up I remember watching Marcus Mariota. Super cool to watch them."

Fano hasn't been super busy on the recruiting trail of late, making his most recent trip to the in-state Utah Utes back in November. However, as March kicks off he has some ideas as to where he might be taking trips this month.

"I haven't decided where to go. I do want to go visit a lot of places, Oregon included. If I had to choose I’d say definitely Miami, the California schools, Baylor, Penn State, and LSU."

The Tigers recently hopped into his recruitment with an offer last week. He offered up some thoughts on Brian Kelly's program.

"I don't know too much about the school itself, but I love the football program," Fano said. "It’s always been elite."

As he eyes his senior season and looks to put together another strong team with the Thunderbirds, it doesn't sound like he's nearing a decision.

"Not yet. Whenever I feel ready," he said. "I’ll definitely choose after my officials."

As for what schools he may see for his official trips, he hasn't decided on those stops just yet.

*WATCH SPENCER FANO HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE