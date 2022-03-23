St. John Bosco is one of the top high school programs in the country and the new Oregon staff is making it a priority.

Los Angeles is home to the top high school football players out west. Previous coaching staffs at Oregon have made it a point to recruit the Southern California area, and that will continue to be the case under Dan Lanning.

Ty Lee, a three-star (0.8678 per 247 Sports Composite) safety from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) High School, will be in Eugene for a visit in early April.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prep says he's around the midway point in his recruitment and holds the Ducks in high regard.

"Oregon is a nice place," he told Ducks Digest. "It's a school I think really highly of and I would love to play for."

Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin, a heralded recruiter and Southern California native, along with a couple other members of the Oregon staff, made their way down to Bosco earlier this year to see Lee in person.

"He and a couple other coaches came to our practice one time and I got to talk to him," Lee said. "He was telling me that he wants me to get up as soon as possible. And then I started talking to Coach (Matt) Powledge on the phone and we made it happen."

Lee's offer sheet isn't too extensive, but of the nine schools that have offered, he's hearing the most from Boston College, Utah and Oregon. After producing a top-ten pick in each of the last two drafts, the NFL pedigree of the Ducks program is continuing to grow.

The high-level talent that has come to Eugene is part of what makes the Ducks contenders in his recruitment.

"The talent they produce," he said of what stands out the most about Oregon. "My main goal is going to the league and just watching how many guys they produce to the NFL is amazing."

Lee has taken recent trips to Berkeley to see Cal and Salt Lake City to see Utah. He visited Berkeley alongside his Bosco teammate RJ Jones, a fellow 2023 safety and Cal commit.

Lee spoke about each trip and what stood out.

"The coaching staff was really cool. They're really nice and funny. I like them. The campus is just beautiful, the town surrounding (it) is really nice too. The facilities were nice too, I like them.

"Talking to RJ, RJ really wants me to go there with him. He talks highly about them, so it's definitely getting my attention."

"Utah was more of like a one-on-one. It was just me, (recruiting/player personnel) Evan Johnson and Coach (Morgan) Scalley and my family. That one was nice because they got to talk to just me only. It wasn't like a bunch of other kids with me, so it was more personalized.

"The campus is amazing and the coaching staff's amazing too. I just really liked the trip and it's just a beautiful place. Facilities are really nice too."

Lee will also be joined on his trip to Eugene by Peyton Woodyard, a 5-star safety in the 2024 class who tells me he speaks with Oregon every day.

*WATCH TY LEE HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

