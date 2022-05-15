The Ducks recently sent out a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects in Southern California for 2024.

The Ducks are building momentum on the recruiting trail in 2023, but the coaching staff continues to look ahead. Oregon recently sent out a scholarship to 2024 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) quarterback Elijah Brown, who led the Monarchs to a perfect 12-0 record and a national championship last season.

Brown, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound passer from Huntington Beach, Calif., doesn't take the offer from the Ducks lightly.

"It means a lot. I grew up watching Oregon a lot," he told Ducks Digest. "So having a school like that actually have a lot of interest in me means a lot to me."

Mater Dei QB Elijah Brown Elijah Brown Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown drops back to pass during the 2021 season.

New up-and-coming offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham sent out the offer, and the two are in the early stages of building a relationship.

"I've only talked to him a couple of times," said Brown. "But so far he seems like a very great coach and just someone that you'd want to surround yourself with. He's so down to earth and he's really easy to talk to. That's what I look for in a coach, someone you can always ask questions and always learning from them."

Despite only being a rising junior, Brown's recruitment already has national flavor, with offers from Alabama, Tennesse and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs all coming this month. Brown, who landed on the All-Trinity League first-team offense in 2021 and is 247's No. 4 player in the state, is taking everything in stride.

"I'm just really grateful for everything that has happened so far and I just gotta stay humble and keep working," he said. "Be the best version of myself and just do whatever I can to help the team win and have us be in the best position possible."

Mater Dei QB Elijah Brown Elijah Brown Elijah Brown earned All-Trinity League first-team offense honors in 2021.

With more offers surely on the way, Brown says he's had the most contact with a select group of schools lately.

"UCLA, Michigan, Oregon, and Washington has been contacting me a little now. Those are the schools that really have an interest in me as of right now."

The Southern California talent has made a few trips as a recruit, notably to Ole Miss and nearby Westwood to take in a UCLA spring practice.

"I'm liking the program a lot. I got a chance to go up there and just watch the spring practice," said Brown. "I really like the environment and just the energy going throughout the practice and I love their campus. Their campus is one of the great things about them and they're just a great academic school and I take academics very seriously too."

Mater Dei QB Elijah Brown Elijah Brown Elijah Brown is ranked the No. 34 player in the country and No. 3 player in California on the 247 Sports Composite.

The defending Big 10 champs, the Michigan Wolverines, are another school that has his attention early.

"I love that school too. One of my uncles lives in Michigan. The quarterback coach (Matt Weiss) has been keeping in contact with me and we've just been going from there."

As he prepares for his junior season, Brown doesn't have any visits scheduled, but there are a few schools he'd like to see, including Oregon.

"I think Oregon's a top one that I want to get out to see," he said. "Also Michigan, I would like to see that campus too, and Alabama as well."

