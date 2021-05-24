Oregon in Top 10 for All-American WR

The Ducks are in elite company for the South Carolina-based wideout.

Under Armour All-American wide receiver Jaleel Skinner has placed Oregon in his top 10. The other schools that made the cut for the Greer, South Carolina, native included Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Miami and Arizona State.

He shared his new list on Twitter.

After offering last July, the Ducks made the top 12 for the 6'5" wideout, which he released in October as he started to narrow his list of suitors from 25 total offers.

Skinner was able to take a couple of trips before the pandemic shut down campuses across the country, including in-state South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

The Ducks have some recruiting momentum on their side they're hoping to carry over into his recruitment, landing DeSoto (TX) wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. in March and already having a strong quarterback committed in Gordo, Alabama's Tanner Bailey.

Read more: Stephon Johnson breaks down Oregon commitment

Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon came to Oregon after spending four years just over a hundred miles up the road from Skinner at South Carolina and inked three All-American wide receivers in the Ducks' historic 2021 recruiting class.

Oregon could certainly benefit from a breakout season from either Troy Franklin or Dont'e Thornton to show Skinner their ability to develop elite talent at the skill positions and showcase freshmen early in their college careers.

2021 Oregon wide receiver signee Isaiah Brevard is expected on campus this summer.

Back in December, Skinner competed against the best talent in South Carolina in the High School Blitz Junior Showcase, where he took home MVP honors.

WATCH JALEEL SKINNER HIGHLIGHTS

