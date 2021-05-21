Joe Walker Signs With New NFL Team

After playing with the 49ers in 2020, Walker has a new home.

Former Oregon linebacker Joe Walker has signed with the Washington Football Team.

The team announced the roster move this week on Twitter.

Walker played at Oregon from 2012-2015 and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was on the team when the Eagles won Super Bowl 52 to cap off the 2017-2018 season.

He most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, where he appeared in 12 games and recorded 6 tackles. Walker also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals from 2018 to 2019.

During his NFL career he has moved between the active roster and the practice squad. Washington had a strong defense last season with the No. 2 pass defense (3,051 yards) and the No. 13 run defense (1,805 yards) as the team continues to build the defense around 2020 first-round selection Chase Young.

Washington drafted linebacker Jamin Davis from Kentucky with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The roster also features eight other linebackers, including returning starters Cole Holcomb and Jon Bostic.

The team's depth chart does not list a starter at outside linebacker. Other names to know in the linebacker group include Khaleke Hudson, Jordan Kunaszyk, and Jared Norris.

Walker's career stats: 83 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, 31 assisted tackles, 1 pass defended and 1 forced fumble.

