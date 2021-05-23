What is Oregon Getting in Syracuse Transfer Quincy Guerrier?

Oregon landed another huge transfer Thursday when Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier announced his commitment to Oregon.

After losing Chris Duarte, Eugene Omoruyi, and LJ Figueroa this offseason, Dana Altman has rebuilt his roster through the transfer portal and the recruiting trail.

Since the Ducks’ Sweet 16 loss to USC, Altman has brought in Guerrier, Oklahoma transfer De’Vion Harmon, top JUCO prospect Rivaldo Soares and incoming 5-star Nathan Bittle. 4-star prospect Isaac Johnson is also expected to enroll in the summer following his LDS mission.

Guerrier (6’7”, 220 pounds) comes to Eugene after placing the Ducks in his final three before committing to Syracuse as a high school senior in 2018.

After entering the transfer portal and testing the NBA draft waters, he chose Oregon over finalists Illinois, Arizona State, and Memphis.

The Montreal native is the perfect fit for Oregon. He is a versatile wing who can score and rebound, and he can start for Altman immediately.

A lineup of Will Richardson, De'Vion Harmon, Guerrier, Eric Williams Jr. and N’Faly Dante/Franck Kepnang should be one of the best starting fives in the Pac-12.

Guerrier enjoyed a breakout season for Syracuse in 2020-21, averaging 13.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and shooting 49.3% from the field and 31.1% from three en route to a third-team All-ACC selection. He earns a lot of his points from attacking the basket, as well as running the floor and scoring in transition.

He can also score in a myriad of other ways, including in the low-post, off-the-dribble jumpers from the mid-range, and he will occasionally knock down a three-pointer. He scored at least 20 pointers four times last season, including a career-high 27 points in an overtime win over Buffalo.

Guerrier will excel in Altman’s high-post offensive scheme, especially with a backcourt of Harmon and Richardson who are both excellent passers and a lineup of good shooters. He has underrated low-post moves and footwork, and he can score through contact or float a jump hook over a defender.

Guerrier was one of the best rebounders in the ACC last season, finishing second in the conference with 8.8 boards per game, including 3.0 offensive boards per game. He attacks the offensive glass and will provide many second-chance opportunities for the Ducks.

With Guerrier, Kepnang, Dante and Bittle in the front court, the Ducks are primed to be one of the best rebounding teams in the country.

On the defensive side, Guerrier played mostly zone defense under head coach Jim Boeheim, who utilizes the zone scheme as much as any coach in Division one. The adjustment from Boeheim’s zone-heavy scheme to Altman’s 2-3 zone defense that uses more of a man-to-man approach will be tough for Guerrier, but he has the size and athleticism to defend at a high level.

The addition of Guerrier will keep Oregon in the upper echelon of college basketball next season, and the Ducks are likely to be ranked in the top-15 in preseason polls. A third straight Pac-12 title is well within reach, but Altman and the Ducks will be aiming for much more with the talent they have brought in this offseason.

