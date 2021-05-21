Oregon in Top 5 for Utah OL George Maile

The Ducks surge ahead in their recruitment of one of Utah's best.

Offensive lineman George Maile placed Oregon in his top five schools early Friday morning. The other schools to make the list include Baylor, TCU, UCLA and USC.

He announced the new list on Twitter.

The Ducks have been recruiting Maile for some time now, dating back to February of last year when they offered him. He attends Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah and is rated a 3-star (0.8884) prospect on the 247Sports Composite.

With this move, the 6'4", 292-pound All-State offensive lineman whittles his list of 14 offers down to 5 ahead of a decision, which he has yet to set a date for.

Oregon has taken the top player from the state of Utah in each of the last two cycles in Kingsley Suamataia (Orem 2021) and Noah Sewell (Orem 2020). But the names don't stop there.

The Ducks also landed safety Jeffrey Bassa (Kearns 2021) and offensive lineman Jackson Light (Corner Canyon 2021). Another connection Oregon may be able to leverage is current safety JJ Greenfield, who spent his junior season with the Miners in South Jordan before choosing the Ducks over other Pac-12 finalists Cal, Arizona State and USC.

The Ducks have been heavily involved with Maile and I'd be surprised if they were worse than his number two school at the moment. Another factor in Oregon's favor is familiarity.

Maile was able to get to Eugene for a visit before the pandemic shut down campuses across the country.

He is part of a loaded group of offensive linemen on the Ducks' wish list for 2022 including 5-star Kelvin Banks Jr. (Humble, TX), 5-star Joshua Connerly (Seattle, WA), and 4-star Earnest Greene (Bellflower, CA).

WATCH MORE GEORGE MAILE HIGHLIGHTS HERE

