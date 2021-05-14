BIG 12 Commit Planning Oregon Official Visit

The Ducks are looking to bring in a huge name for a visit. Here's latest on that visit and other visits he's looking to take.

Oregon's is monitoring a number of high-profile recruits across the country to help build the Ducks' 2022 class, ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 20 in the country.

The headliner of the class is 4-star quarterback Tanner Bailey from Gordo, Alabama.

With the recruiting trail set to reopen at the start of June, a lot of big names have scheduled official visits to check out the Ducks in Eugene.

I can confirm 2022 4-star Oklahoma running back commit Raleek Brown (5'8", 185 pounds) is planning to take an official visit to Oregon. He does not have the date confirmed yet but he knows he's planning to take that visit.

At the moment it looks like he knows four of the five schools he wants to take official visits to. In addition to Oregon, the Adidas All-American is planning to take official visits to Arizona State, Oklahoma and USC.

A source told me he is still trying to figure out which school will receive his fifth official visit.

This news is interesting seeing that Brown originally committed to the Sooners back in February. He is the second-highest rated commit in Oklahoma's 2022 class behind 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden.

As for the Ducks, they do not have a running back committed in the 2022 class, but it wouldn't surprise me if they were to add one. It'd be even better for them if it was a player like Brown, a dynamic talent out of the backfield.

CJ Verdell will use his last year of eligibility this season, and if Travis Dye can build off his breakout season from a year ago, he could declare for the NFL Draft.

That would leave the Ducks with a lot of young and unproven talent in the backfield.

Trey Benson has yet to take a snap for Oregon as he is working to recover from a broken leg ahead of fall camp. Sean Dollars has seen very limited action since he got to Eugene, and suffered a significant leg injury prior to the start of spring football. Mario Cristobal said he's expected back at some point this season.

Aaron Smith is a true freshman walk-on, and Cross Patton had a very strong spring. That leaves the Ducks with 2021 signees Seven McGee and Byron Cardwell who aren't on campus yet and are due to arrive in the summer.

I wouldn't be surprised if the staff looks back on their situation in spring and deems it beneficial to add another back. I think it'd be tough to turn away a talent like Brown, especially from Mater Dei, a school that has been essential to Oregon's ascension to the top of the Pac-12.

