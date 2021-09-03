2023 QB Has Ducks in Top Group Following Offer

Catching up with one of the Ducks latest offers in Southern California.

Coaches across the country stayed up late Tuesday night earlier this week, as contact between staffs and 2023 prospects exploded. The Ducks wasted no time making moves of their own, extending an offer to Israel Carter, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback from Corona Centennial High School in Southern California.

Ducks Digest caught up with Carter to get his thoughts on the offer and the latest in his recruitment.

Oregon is hardly the only school he's heard from, as schools from a variety of conferences blew up his phone as the floodgates for contact opened up.

"I've heard from Fresno State, Tennessee, USC a lot, UCLA a lot, Oregon, UNLV, Louisville, Cincinnati, Liberty. There’s some more too," Carter said. "(It's) Been going crazy since 12 am."

Oregon is one of the latest schools to join a growing offer sheet that includes BYU, Colorado, Kansas and Washington State. But the offer from the Ducks is undoubtedly one that stands out most in his eyes.

"That’s been the dream since I was a kid. This offer is big for my family," he said of his reaction to the offer. "Since freshman year they told me when they visited my school that they were watching me. I just held that against me and kept working."

While they are just now officially entering the picture in his recruitment with an offer, the Ducks already have a connection that could aid in their pursuit of the field general, starting with his Quarterback Coach Steve Calhoun.

"He’s real close to Don Johnson," he said. "My quarterback coach went to Santa Ana High School and Don Johnson was the ball guy for the quarterbacks when he was in high school."

What's standing out about the Oregon program? Part of that answer includes a love for the Ducks fostered early on in his childhood.

"Just the atmosphere and having everything like a brotherhood. I go on Instagram and I look at Oregon and you can tell all those players are close and tight," Carter said. "That means a lot to me. To be successful you have to be close to your teammates."

"I’ve looked at them since Marcus Mariota, De'Anthony Thomas, and Kenjon Barner, I looked a their offense throughout all these years since I was eight or seven. Looking at how they run their read options, let their quarterbacks be themselves. Kill them with all their skills and assets."

The possibilities that come with running the show in Eugene are incredibly appealing.

"Allowing the freedom that Oregon has is huge for me. I love their program more than anything honestly."

That's all well and good, but the Ducks have some early Pac-12 competition that's much closer to home, with the two programs separating themselves as two Carter has heard from most.

"For sure USC, they’ve been on me the same range as Oregon. They’re really big on me--about five of their coaches text me. I have a good relationship with Coach Helton. I feel comfortable there."

On the recruiting trail, he's stayed within his home state with trips to UCLA and USC. Moving forward he's expanding his reach and hoping to take trips to Colorado and Oregon. The visit to Eugene has added intrigue though, as he could be joined by his teammate Malachi Riley, a 4-star wide receiver that also holds an offer from the Ducks.

With so many positive things to say about Mario Cristobal's program, are the Ducks in the driver's seat? Not quite, but they're definitely near the top.

"Washington State and Oregon is definitely runners right now, but I’m still early," Carter said in response to who leads in his recruitment. "I have some time left, I’m getting a few other offers soon so we’ll see how things play out. I just got to keep working and remaining focused with God."

"When I’m ready to put out a list they’re gonna be at least in the top three. I really wanted that one."

In his first game of the season, Carter completed four of seven passes for 92 yards and two passing touchdowns and added 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns on teh ground in a 57-14 blowout of San Diego's Cathedral Catholic.

When he's getting ready for a game, the quarterback likes to listen to Lil Baby and NBA Youngboy.

*WATCH ISRAEL CARTER HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

