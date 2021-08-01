BREAKING: Chance Gray Commits to Oregon

Kelly Graves has added another big-time talent in 2022.

Elite 2022 point guard Chance Gray has committed to Oregon.

She announced her decision on Instagram.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Lakota West High School in Chicago committed to Oregon after placing the Ducks in her top two schools along with Pac-12 power UCLA. Gray is ranked the No. 2 point guard and the No. 7 overall player in the 2022 class by ESPN.

She took official visits to Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA and Arizona on the recruiting trail. Gray joins Valley Vista (Surprise, Arizona) Jennah Isai, ranked the No. 35 player in the country by ESPN in Oregon's 2022 recruiting class.

More from Ducks Digest

Observations from Oregon football's SNL recruiting Camp

SNL Central: live updates from Autzen

Utah LB Harrison Taggart recaps Oregon visit

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE