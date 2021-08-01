BREAKING: Chance Gray Commits to Oregon

Chance Gray Commits to Oregon
Elite 2022 point guard Chance Gray has committed to Oregon.
She announced her decision on Instagram.
The 5-foot-7 guard from Lakota West High School in Chicago committed to Oregon after placing the Ducks in her top two schools along with Pac-12 power UCLA. Gray is ranked the No. 2 point guard and the No. 7 overall player in the 2022 class by ESPN.
She took official visits to Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA and Arizona on the recruiting trail. Gray joins Valley Vista (Surprise, Arizona) Jennah Isai, ranked the No. 35 player in the country by ESPN in Oregon's 2022 recruiting class.
