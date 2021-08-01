Observations from Oregon's SNL Camp

Breaking down some of the best performances we saw at Autzen Stadium Saturday.

There were a bunch of talented recruits in attendance Saturday. Reid and I were in attendance and had some early takeaways to break down. It may be worth mentioning

Reid Tingley

Stephon Johnson’s play at wide receiver was my biggest takeaway from the day. During the one-on-one period, Boogie seemed to display a new skillset used to beat the defensive back on every rep.

He showed off his catching ability with a one-handed grab, he showcased his speed and route running to gain separation on another route, and even when he was well covered he elevated and showcased elite body control to make a contested catch. Overall, Johnson looked like he belonged alongside the elite pass-catching talents that Oregon has added recently.

Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Safety commit Trejon Williams looked the part during drills as well. It was clear why he earned a four star rating and why the Oregon staff made it a priority to keep him in state.

Media was not provided with a roster, so it was difficult to identify many of the participants and additionally some elite prospects such as Kevin Coleman and Jalil Tucker did not participate in drills.

The other big story was the emergence of defensive back Damani Dent. He is a 2022 prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida and is currently committed to Akron. Dent stood out in DB drills for his physicality and ability to stay with receivers. Coach Rod Chance appeared to take notice and based on the performance I think it’s likely we see his recruitment heat up heading into the fall.



The Ducks recently saw top DB targets Terrence Brooks and Zeke Berry commit elsewhere, so adding another quality prospect to the recruiting board in the secondary would be very valuable and Dent could certainly fit that profile.

Max Torres

This was the first time I got to see Sir Mells in person and man the dude is BIG. You can type out 6-foot-5, 327, but seeing it in person is something else. Gracen Halton isn’t as big as Mells but will give the Ducks great size in the interior for the 2022 class.

It was great to see Tanner Bailey spin the ball in person. He was constantly talking to other recruits and you could tell right away why the staff wanted to have him there. Bailey is still planning to come out for an official, so that’s another trip the staff can work to build around.

Max Torres/Ducks Digest





Wide receiver Jurrion Dickey was one of the top wide receivers at the camp and hauled in multiple touchdown grabs. He has great speed, runs solid routes, and has a solid frame to contend with physical DB’s at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s one of the Ducks’ top wide receiver targets in 2023, and it’s great that they were able to get him at the camp.

Max Torres/Ducks Digest

