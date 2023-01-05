Class Impact: Oregon Adds to Defensive Haul With Ashton Porter

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks continue to make moves on the recruiting trail.

On Tuesday, 2023 Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch defensive lineman Ashton Porter announced his commitment to Oregon, choosing the Ducks over the Michigan State Spartans.

Let's break down this commitment, starting with the type of skill set that Porter is bringing to Eugene.

Evaluation from SI All-American's Matt Solorio

Ashton Porter has all the physical traits you want in an edge defender. The explosiveness is his most obvious trait, but his game is refined as well. He takes great angles on ball carriers, and when rushing the quarterback.

He can hand fight, but what really stood out off the tape was his first step. That's his thing, but it's THE thing that wins you matchups as a defensive lineman. Porter's frame and build strike me like a traditional edge defender, but I wouldn't be surprised if they took the Arik Armstead route with Porter and move him between the tackles.

Porter is also a finisher, a high-motor type of guy. He's got all the essentials to get coached up and have a ton of success at the next level."

Recruiting/roster impact

Porter is a great addition, especially this late in the recruiting cycle. The coaching staff really went all-in with this recruitment, getting him out to Eugene twice and visiting him out in Cypress before earning his commitment.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder marks six commitments for the Ducks in Texas in 2023, which is even more significant when you remember how quickly they lost their presence in the state last cycle following Mario Cristobal's departure.

Furthermore, the front seven has been a major emphasis for Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi and Tony Tuioti. Porter is an intriguing talent that brings added versatility to an impressive haul that also features Matayo Uiagalelei and Johnny Bowens.

As Matt mentioned his quick first step appears to be his calling card, but his skillset and frame will also allow him to be kicked inside on special occasions, like when the coaches see a mismatch with a guard. He's no one-tricky pony, and being able to do a lot of different things will help you find the field, regardless of age.

The interior of Oregon's defensive line looks like it will return most of its production from 2022 next season, but Mase Funa is one of the only proven veterans returning on the outside, which means Porter could be more likely than other players to carve out a role early.

