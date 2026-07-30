Five Biggest Takeaways From Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Media Day

The Oregon Ducks took the stage in Chicago on Wednesday for the Big Ten Conference's Media Day, allowing members of the press to delve deep into a litany of topics ranging from X's and O's to roster management to favorite flavors of ice cream with coach Dan Lanning, quarterback Dante Moore, edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, and tight end Jamari Johnson.

From the light-hearted queries to the pressing previews of the upcoming season, here are five takeaways that define Oregon's ethos for 2026.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Takeaway No. 1: "Chase History"

"Chase history," are the words Moore shared when asked to define the Ducks' viewpoint for the upcoming season, a motto that's likely to show up on a Nike t-shirt sometime soon (I.E. "The Grass is Damn Green").

"This upcoming year is going to be one where we chase history," Moore said during his ESPN interview.

Of course, the pressure to capture Oregon's first-ever National Championship is top of mind for coach Lanning and staff, especially after the Ducks' crushing 56-22 defeat to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl Semifinal game last season.

Though the mood for Oregon is not "championship or bust", Lanning made sure to tell media members during the Big Ten event that writing the much-sought-after victorious chapter of Oregon's program history is something his team is focused on penning.

“It takes time," Lanning said at the media day. "It’s hard. It’s hard to build. There’s, what, four active coaches that have won national championships? We’re close. We got to win the last one. We got to play better, and certainly there’s no excuses from us. We just got to continue to improve.”

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Takeaway No. 2: Veteran Talent Is An Asset

Part of writing that chapter of victory is having a roster filled with talent. Thanks to the return of several veteran teammates like Moore, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, defensive linemen Amauri Washington and Bear Alexander, linebackers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, and many others, the Ducks not only boast several young talents to watch but also a refined core of veterans who carry last year's unfortunate season-ending injury (and the lessons from it) into this season.

Lanning highlighted Johnson, Moore, and Tuioti as clear returning leaders on the team during his opening remarks, applauding each athlete for their "mature decision" to return and the excitement he has to coach them during the 2026 season.

"Every one of those guys felt like there was an opportunity for them to grow and something left out on the table that they really want to try and take advantage of," Lanning said on the Big Ten Network.

"No one is going to have higher expectations than we will. There's a difference in this team and last year's team. We had a lot of talent last year. Now, a lot of that talent has experience, and I think that experience is invaluable, actually, in a conference like the Big Ten with the opponents we have to play," Lanning added.

"I always love this part of the year because it means we're getting close to playing football teams..



I really like this team and we've got a lot of experience" ~ @CoachDanLanning #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/p3Z8eWPCMY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2026

The veteran aspect of Oregon's squad was a big touch point for Lanning throughout media days, with the coach also preaching his veteran players' expertise on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Takeaway No. 3: Building Opportunities

When talking about opportunities with the Oregon program, many, including Lanning himself during the media days, point to his commonly used phrase "if you're good enough, you're old enough," for players on the field.

However, there are also opportunities being made on the sidelines, as Lanning promoted both tight ends coach Drew Mehringer to his offensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton to his defensive coordinator during the 2026 offseason.

“It’s going to take a little bit more practice as we go into the season of us doing mock games where I get to hear them call a game and see what’s different. But what gave me so much confidence is seeing these guys the last three years, creating some of those opportunities for them to be in that role and see what it looks like," Lanning said.

Plus, another discussion during media days is the unique opportunities a program like Oregon offers its student-athletes, like the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase that took seven Ducks across the pond in June.

"It was an unbelievable experience, an opportunity to showcase, you know, our football team, do a kids camp, do a coaches clinic, and really just expose our players to a culture that we grew to love and really understand," Lanning added.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Takeaway No. 4: Playing For Each Other

A big headline following Oregon throughout the off season is the transfer of former Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who committed to the Ducks before Moore decided he would return to the squad. From the responses to questions about Raiola lobbed at Lanning and Moore, it appears the set-up in the quarterback room is similar to Moore's own sophomore season sitting behind Cleveland Brown's quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the 2024-2025 season.

"He's never a guy that's going to walk out with his chest too high and say he's this person, he's that. He's done a great job adapting to our culture, and he's done a great job. And as a player, he can spin it," Moore said of Raiola.

"And you know, the reality is that you're only as strong as all your players. You need everybody to be a part of that, and Dylan's a big part of the success that we'll have this season, as well as every other quarterback in that room," Lanning said.

That sentiment of learning for each other and playing for the overall team is prevalent in what Tuioti also said during his appearances at media day, taking the time to laud his fellow teammates on defense, as well as Hampton as defensive coordinator.

But we got a team that's excited to play for each other. As long as we take the step-by-step processes and go day by day, we gon' be just fine, and we're gonna get the outcome we want," Teitum Tuioti said.

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Oregon Duck mascot makes snow angels in confetti after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Takeaway No. 5: Mastering The Repeat Opponent

The biggest knock contrarian voices of the Ducks can have is the teams' history of not beating opponents twice in one year. The first matches top-of-mind are the two losses to Indiana during the 2025-2026 season, and the playoff quarterfinal Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State in 2024 after a 32-31 victory that October for the 2024-2025 season. In fact, three of Lanning's four seasons with Oregon include losses to teams played twice (remember the final Pac-12 Championship game against Washington in 2023?).

When asked about this trend, Lanning didn't shy away from the question. Apart from acknowledging the difficult feat of beating a team twice, Lanning also pointed to the strength of talent in the Big Ten Conference as a factor, while holding accountability.

"All the things that we’ve really studied about ourselves. We’ve studied some other teams that have won games in their second opportunity and we’re looking for our opportunity to be a team like that but it means you got to be clicking on all cylinders at the end of the year," Lanning said.

"Obviously, Indiana had an unbelievable team last year. I think everybody that played them got to see that, and certainly everybody that watched and then Ohio State the year before. So I’m excited about this group. It’s a different level of experience that we have going into this year with this group and a different coaching staff as well. So it should be a lot of fun," Lanning added.

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