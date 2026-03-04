Dante Moore Receives Interesting Quarterback Ranking Heading Into 2026
When Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore announced he'd forgo the 2026 NFL Draft to rejoin the Ducks after a season capped off by a disappointing loss to Indiana, there was a flurry of emotions from college football fans.
Couple that with the transfer of former Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, the questions continued for Oregon's quarterback room. However, a recent ranking list claims that Moore's return might spell out his best season yet.
Dante Moore Predicted as Top Returning Quarterback
In a recent top-25 ranking of returning quarterbacks for the 2026 season by Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer, Moore was placed in the No. 3 spot overall. Though Kramer did acknowledge Oregon's faceplant loss against the Hoosiers as a low point for the quarterback, he also stated that the upside for Moore, especially with another season on the horizon, is bright.
"His decision to return to the Ducks—and avoid the Jets—makes sense on plenty of levels," Kramer wrote. "Moore still could benefit from having more reps, and he will get to do so on an offense still loaded with skill talent. And, most notably, he's still just 20 years old."
Moore landed above Miami transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, who joined the Hurricanes after settling his legal disputes with Duke. Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Ole Miss veteran Trinidad Chambliss and took No. 1 and No. 2 over Moore, respectively.
Dante Moore's Youth Shows Promise For Upcoming Season
Moore's youth is a big upside for the Ducks, not only because of development with the program, but also in the fact that Moore's age points to him not yet hitting his ceiling as a player and a leader, which the quarterback touched upon prior to the Ducks' first ever playoff game at Autzen Stadium against the James Madison Dukes.
"Yeah, I feel like just overall, in general, like my biggest growth this whole year has just been the way I just communicate and just know how to, you know, approach every teammate differently, just to make sure that we're all on the same page," Moore said.
For Moore, who's shown his willingness to learn with one year on the bench behind Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the 2024-2025 season, could truly succeed for the Ducks in the upcoming season if he gets over the mental aspect of facing a team like Indiana, which he cited as a problem in the regular season defeat at home in October.
Looking at the Numbers
It should also be noted that Moore's numbers indicate the hype surrounding his talent. Ending the 2025-2026 season at No. 6 in the nation for quarterback touchdowns with 30, Moore also clocked in 3,565 yards.
Plus, Moore got more adventurous in the rushing game, putting up 156 yards over 73 attempts. Though the yardage may be on the lower end, the amount of attempts shows that the young quarterback is getting more used to being more mobile in the pocket, even with 17 sacks and 10 interceptions on the season.
Like the Bleacher Report ranking highlighted, there's impressive work already on the table for Moore. If the Duck can polish his edges in the off season, he'll be a force to be reckoned with.
