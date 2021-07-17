Oregon CB Target Daylen Everette Commits to Clemson

One of Oregon's targets at cornerback is off the board to play his college football in the ACC.

Oregon cornerback target Daylen Everette has committed to Clemson. He placed Oregon in his top five along with Oregon, Florida State, North Carolina and Georgia.

He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Losing out on Everette isn't the biggest surprise seeing that he took trips to every school in his top five except for Oregon, speaking to the difficulties that come with overcoming distance despite the Ducks' recent recruiting success. Adding to the appeal of Clemson is that his high school teammate Keon Sabb, who Oregon was targeting at one point, committed to Clemson earlier on Saturday.

Everette is one of the top cornerbacks in the country and would have been a major addition for the Ducks as they work to strengthen their recruiting ties in Florida, specifically at IMG Academy, a school that pumps out tons of Power 5 talent every year.

Everette joins Clemson's 2022 recruiting class that landed at No. 17 in SI All-American's updated team recruiting rankings at the beginning of the month. He'll play alongside cornerback Toriano Pride, who was in Eugene for his official this summer.

Moving forward, the Ducks would like to get some momentum at cornerback, seeing that they are likely wrapped up at safety. They already have two solid commits in Portland (Ore.) Jefferson High's Trejon Williams as well as Mansfield Timberview (Tex.) prospect Landon Hullaby.

They're in decent standing with names West Coast names like Zeke Berry and Jalil Tucker and could make up ground with other targets that visit at the end of the month for the annual Saturday Night Live recruiting camp.

Other names to watch at cornerback include Ephesians Prysock as well as Earl Little Jr., who was on campus for a visit last month.

More from Ducks Digest

2022 DB Zeke Berry planning Oregon visit

1-on-1 with Oregon WR commit Isaiah Sategna

RUMOR: Mario Cristobal expected to hire new defensive analyst

Connect with Ducks Digest on Twitter

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE