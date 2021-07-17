2022 DB Zeke Berry Planning to Visit Oregon

The do-it-all defensive back from Northern California has drawn interest from several Pac-12 schools.

Editor's note: Max Torres conducted the interview for this story.

Defensive back Zeke Berry is one of the most talented players coming out of the state of California in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He attends De La Salle High School in Concord, and plays all over the defensive backfield. He can also line up at receiver.

Berry primarily plays cornerback and has received 17 Division 1 offers, mostly consisting of Pac-12 schools. Oregon offered him last fall and has been one of the schools that have communicated with him the most, with new Defensive Backs Coach Marcel Yates leading the charge.

"He's a cool dude. He's a relatable dude," Berry said of Yates, who helped develop future NFL defensive backs like George Iloka, Darian Thompson, and Orlando Scandrick in his coaching career. "I got a really good connection with him, and he really connects with me.

"We talk every day usually. He calls just to check on me and my family and see how we're doing, and I really like that."

Berry told Ducks Digest that Oregon, Cal, Arizona, and UCLA are among the schools he's hearing from the most right now. Once the dead period ended on June 1, he was off and running with official visits to Arizona, Pittsburgh, and Oregon State, as well as an unofficial visit to Cal.

"This is my first time experiencing official visits — going up to a college and being able to experience what they bring to the table, as in academic support, what they can help me do on the field and life after football too," Berry said.

As he ventures around the country checking out campuses, he is learning more about what he's prioritizing in a potential destination.

"Education is number one," Berry told Ducks Digest. "Developing me more than just a person that's playing football, life after football that too and being a man."

Berry is working on setting up a trip to Eugene.

"Yeah I was going to talk to Coach Yates about getting up there either sooner or in my season, either on a bye or whenever-- but I want to get down there," Berry said.

The Concord, Calif., native will take his time deciding his future home for a few months. He told Ducks Digest that he is planning to commit some time after his senior season, which will likely come in December.

*WATCH ZEKE BERRY HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

